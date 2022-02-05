Arrest made in altercation that left San Francisco 49ers fan in medically induced coma

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an altercation in which a San Francisco 49ers fan was seriously injured in a parking lot outside SoFi Stadium during last weekend’s NFL NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, police said Friday.

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, 33, was arrested in the felony assault to cause grievous bodily injury investigation and released on $30,000 bail, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr said at a news conference. .

Butts said investigators tracked the suspect through a vehicle at the scene and that after the suspect refused entry, they approached him and he voluntarily went to the police station, where he was read his rights.

The mayor said the case will be presented to prosecutors. Messages seeking comment were left on phones and an email address thought to be associated with Cifuentes-Rossell but were not immediately returned. It is unknown if he hired an attorney.

The incident has raised concerns about security for the Super Bowl in SoFi.

49ers fan Daniel Luna, 40, had to be placed in a medically induced coma after he was hit, fell and hit his head on the ground, according to Butts. The mayor said Friday that Luna’s condition had neither improved nor worsened.

Butts said police were looking for the man who pulled the punch based on blurry video and a car license plate.

Luna, an Oakland restaurant owner, was socializing in a group of about 16 people at SoFi Stadium, most of them wearing what appeared to be 49ers jerseys, when he shoved a man wearing a 49ers jersey in the back. the Rams, Butts added after watching the video.

Before that, Butts said, “there didn’t seem to be any type of hostilities.”

As Luna turned to leave, Cifuentes-Rossell pushed Luna, the mayor explained. When Luna turned around, Cifuentes-Rossell punched him in the mouth, causing Luna to fall to the ground and hit the back of his head, said Butts, who estimated the incident lasted less than five seconds.

Luna was found bleeding in the parking lot about a half hour after the start of Sunday’s game, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“It appears to have been a minor altercation that went very badly,” Butts said. “From a fist and someone falling, he hit his head on the ground. It wasn’t a situation where a group of people surrounded someone to hit them.”

Luna suffered a fractured face and was placed in an induced coma to prevent internal bleeding from inflaming his brain, Butts added.

“What happened to Daniel Luna is reprehensible, and we emphatically condemn any violence,” the 49ers said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We know that the local authorities in Los Angeles are conducting a full investigation and we are here to support them in any way we can.”

Security will not be increased in the wake of the incident, the mayor said.

“I’m very comfortable that there was enough security [en el estacionamiento]he said. “There’s plenty of security in the parking lot. You’re not going to stop every altercation, argument between fans. It’s just impossible.”

In a statement to the LA Times, SoFi Stadium officials said they were “aware of and saddened by the incident” and “working with law enforcement.”

The Rams beat the 49ers on Sunday, 20-17, to advance to the Super Bowl, where they will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.