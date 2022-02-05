Ariel Holán paralyzed Club León with his chance to lead this team

The Club León coach surprised with an important offer that he has on the table

February 04, 2022 11:34 p.m.

The coach of Club León, the Argentine Ariel Holan gave an interview and said that he has received multiple proposals in recent days to change the scene, including that of an important CONMEBOL team to take over the reins for the end of the current World Cup qualifying.

While Holan prepares with his Leones to receive Cruz Azul in his stadium, which is among the leaders of Liga MX, the Argentine coach confirmed that your important offer to leave the club, but his firm intention is to fulfill his contract. The technician assured during his interview that he will comply with his current contract that ends next June.

“I like that institutionally we always make the decision like this, that I would never do a unilateral thing or make a unilateral decision, while I have the commitment that I have with Jesús, the club and the group. My contract expires in June and that’s another thing, but today it only serves for self-esteem,” said the La Fiera coach.

Regarding the rumors that recently emerged about his offer to manage Chile, the Argentine ruled out the possibility, as well as assured that he had an offer from Atlético Mineiro of Brazil shortly before the announcement of the ‘Turco’ Mohamed; but again, Holan is limited to his contract that he will expire next June.