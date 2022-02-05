Ariana Grande Shows Off These $60 Converse In Her Latest Mirror Selfie

Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity to be shown wearing a pair of Converse ankle boots. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Converse All Star are one of the most emblematic sneakers that exist… And Ariana Grande is the last celebrity to include them in her shoe closet.

Very recently the singer of positions He shared a collection of funny photos on his Instagram account, including everything from a selfie with a glass of wine, to inspirational quotes.

Some eagle-eyed followers were quick to identify a must-have pair of sneakers hidden among the photos.

Ariana Grande posed in a pair of Converse All Star ankle boots for a selfie (Images via Instagram/ArianaGrande, Converse).

In the image, the 28-year-old celebrity appears in a loose patchwork blouse and floral socks.

At one end of the frame, you can see canvas ankle boots, which cost US$60 (C$90).

“You voglio bene!”, it says in the caption with the shared photos, which means “I love you” in Italian.

It’s not the only one

Grande is just one of many celebs who love this ever-trendy sneaker style, joining a list with names like Kendall Jenner, Kristen Stewart and Reese Witherspoon.

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian were also recently seen wearing black Converse sneakers, posing together for a photo shoot earlier this summer in matching outfits.

You know what this means 👯

These unisex shoes have earned an impressive 4.8 star rating from thousands of shoppers on the Converse website who can’t get enough of this style.

“I have always been and will always be a huge fan of Chucks, they fit great and feel great,” said one user who gave them a five-star rating.

“It’s amazing how comfortable they are. They fit perfectly and give that incredible supportive feeling that all Converse lovers know. They are incredibly comfortable with a pair of short socks. 10 points for comfort and ankle support,” added another.

Read more

Since these shoes are designed for a unisex fit, many buyers say they may run a bit large.

“They are a bit big. I bought a pair a half size smaller and they still have room,” one user noted. “It’s a comfortable shoe with a durable design.”

