Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani married in completely different dresses by the same designer

gwen Stefani She was one of the goddesses of the 90’s with her band No Doubt and now, at 51, she decided to marry Blake Shelton. For your part Ariana Grandealmost stepping on his 30, got married with Dalton Gomez. What unites them, apart from their talent? They chose the same designer for her bridal pieces!

For celebrities, even more than for any mortal, getting married is a personal and global event. If they don’t decide to take photos, somehow the images get filtered through the net and you always end up seeing what your star’s dream dress looked like.

This time the duel takes place between Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani for their wedding dresses. Vote for your favorite at the end of the note!

Photo: Instagram

The young singer married in May with Dalton Gómez, her fiancé for a year. They had to postpone the wedding in 2020 due to the quarantine, but this 2021 they were able to take another step in their commitment.

The dress from Ariana It was on everyone’s lips for its simplicity and elegance. A piece that Vera Wang had promised her she would do at the 2018 Met Gala, when she wore it.

Wang designed an architectural piece for the singer, with a strapless neckline and natural fall in white satin.

Photo: Instagram

A garment inspired by the figure of Audrey Hepburn and her exquisite choices of clothing pieces that combined them with her elegance. All premises that Vera Wang used to create the dress from Ariana.

Photo: Billboard

very different from simple dress from Ariana, Gwen opted for two pieces, one long and one short also by Vera Wang. For the ceremony this past weekend, the singer wore a dress white silk tulle, handmade, with a plunging neckline.

in the veil, Gwen embroidered the name of his three children and also that of the newlyweds.

Photo: Vogue Singapore

For the funniest moment of the night, Gwen changed into a dress short white strapless silk crepe also hand embroidered. She paired it with a short veil that had different flowers embroidered on it.

Although both dresses are spectacular, you can only choose one. doAriana or Gwen?