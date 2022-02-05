Anne Hathaway shows off an elegant combination with bright pink stilettos

Anne Hathaway He has enough of a halo of charisma to conquer with all his looks. And this time, she has not been the exception. the protagonist of We Crashed, The new production of Apple TV + in which he participates with Jared Leto, is promoting the series that will recount the unbridled rise and fall of WeWork. The truth is that, although the story was far from being a story of a young journalist who starts working at a fashion magazine, the actress has not forgotten the glamor inherent in his personality.

In a look that inspires the brilliance and sophistication that animated the roaring ’20s, the performer, Anne Hathawayhonors the tonality ‘Very Peri‘ dominating 2022, in a purple sparkle fringed fall dress with matching sparkly pink stilettosthe trend of shoes for those of us who seek alternatives to classic heels.

How to wear bright pink stilettos according to Anne Hathaway

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The heeled shoes that we saw on the recent catwalks are proof that this 2022 will be about bringing out your most daring —and creative— side. Gone are the days when you had to combine the same color palette in the same outfit. On the contrary, now it is about creating contrasts between colors and textures. Proof of this, the way in which the protagonist of The Devil Wears Fashion decided to take his sparkly pink stilettos.

To achieve the success of your look, you have to follow small style rules which are very easy to get. The secret is in paying attention to the details. In this case, the first key is that the dress tone creates harmony with pink shoes with patent leather finish, because both colors are located in the opposite range to pastel colors.

On the other hand, both textures of the garments, the fringed sequin midi dressand the shiny shoesThey make a statement with the intention of a moment of celebration. Which makes this look a perfect choice for attending a party, day or night. Finally, do not forget to complement your beauty look with a shade of lipstick that goes according to the look, like that of Anne Hathaway, who opted for a red lip gloss. Perfect for drawing a huge smile that puts the spotlight on what’s most important: a cheerful attitude.