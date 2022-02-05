Angelina Jolie… better than ever, tells us about her ‘toughest’ character in cinema

Angeline She accepted, smiling, who was very pleased to be able to get all her energy out: “I was happy to get dirty and sweat, to do things I had never done and to feel very capable. taylor He taught me to chop wood and light a fire. Now he needs to teach me how to ride a horse.”

Your experience as a mother

In Those Who Wish Me Deadin theaters in Mexico from this weekend, Jolie share the leading role with FinnLittleIn the role of Connorso the actress was able to put into practice what she does every day at home to understand her children: “My instinct with children is to listen.”

Angelina Jolie shares the leading role with Finn Little, in the role of ‘Connor’.

(Emerson-Miller)



The great challenge is that unlike her, Hannah She has no children, therefore no maternal instinct either, so in order to have the necessary chemistry with Finn in the footage she became friends with him and they found a formula to establish that their roles were incompatible, but with the joke that they were “partners of action heroes.

“One of us is crazy, but we will overcome the fire (…) Finn he is a very robust child and can access his emotions. It is clear that he is going to have a career, he is so professional, just a light and great energy. He loved and respected everyone on set and as an actor he would try anything and be great with action.” Angeline.