Ana Lago’s family responds to criticism of her weight

The family of Anne Lakeathlete who is participating in Exathlon: All Starreleased a press release in response to criticism about the weight of the Mexican gymnast.

We continue with the EXCLUSIVE interview that Laura G did with the family and boyfriend of Ana Lago, from Exatlón.

In the course of the last few days many assumptions and comments have been made about Ana’s weight. We will talk about this situation now to stop speculating and we will not touch the subject again

About a year ago she underwent surgery on her right knee, a procedure that kept her in recovery for about 8 months, since it was a total reconstruction operation, so in that period of time, she was not able to exercise like her and your body are used to

Relatives assured that the physical change of

Anne Lake

It happened because of his knee operation, in addition to the fact that he fell into the hands of a bad nutritionist.

During that period, she continued to perform physical activity according to her post-operative capacity and was advised by someone she thought was an expert in nutrition.

Given the impotence of the evident lack of results, she has begun to work with the best nutritionist in her specialty, with whom she has begun a process of physical recovery and significant progress has already been made; there are short, medium and long term goals that are being met

Ana Lago’s family denies speculation on social networks

loved ones of Anne Lake They assure that the athlete wants to bring joy to her fans with her return to the lands and beaches of Exathlon: All Star.

It is a process and as such it takes time (which at the time has been interrupted by its contagion of COVID-19 and by the current circumstances). Believe when we tell you that he is the most committed person there is in this regard

We do not have to tell you all this, but we do it to share what is behind what is said or seen

Nowadays, Anne Lake continues to fight for its place in the sixth edition of exathlon that brings together finalists and champions from other seasons.

There is nothing more than a tireless fighter with goals and objectives, that the only thing she is looking for at this moment is to give a little joy to her fans to see her one last time competing in the Dominican Republic.

