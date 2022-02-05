Ana Lago responds to criticism about her weight and confirms that Exatlón All Star will be her last participation

The most demanding competition exathlon has already begun and the best athletes of all seasons have returned to the Dominican beaches to fight for their titles and one of the most anticipated athletes is the gymnast Anne Lake.

Since Antonio Rosique announced Exathlon All Starthe public was waiting for the confirmed athletes and as soon as Anne Lake confirmed his participation in the sixth season only received praise.

But this changed as soon as the transmissions of Exathlon All Staras there were malicious comments that made fun of the physical state of Anasince an increase in weight is notorious since the last time he set foot on the island.

Now it was her family who came out in defense of the first Mexican woman to win a gold medal in artistic gymnastics, through the official Instagram of Anne Lake An official statement was published explaining his state of health.

“In the course of the last few days, many assumptions have been made about Ana’s weight. We will talk about this situation to stop speculating and we will not touch the subject again,” he announces.

He then goes on to explain that Ana She underwent surgery on her right knee about a year ago, for which she was in recovery for about 8 months, in which the gymnast was unable to exercise as she and her body are used to.

They also added that he did continue to perform physical activity according to his abilities. Process that was interrupted by his contagion of Covid-19.

“Believe when we tell you that he is the most committed person in this regard”

It was just at the end of this statement when they end up giving sad news to all their followers because they say that this is the last time we will see Ana Lagor in exathlon.

“There is nothing more than a tireless fighter, with goals and objectives that the only thing she is looking for at this moment is to give her fans a little joy to see her one last time competing in the DR”

Those are the statements of the family of Anne Lakeif you want to read the full statement here we leave it.