Ana de Armas has pants that amaze everyone in Hollywood

That the “Street-Style” has become fashionable is one of the best things that have been able to happen in styling, since there is nothing better than looking good and being comfortable. Gone are the days where the use of heels and tight clothing were synonymous with style. Today, casual looks can be created by wearing sweatshirts, sneakers, and knit pants.

The actress Ana de Armas has become one of the greatest exponents of this style in recent yearssince their daily outfits have managed to inspire a large number of people with the use of basic elements, perfectly combinable with each other.

Showing off her good taste for basic and functional garments, the actress has shown what pants are needed to achieve a “street” look without losing style and maintaining comfort, above all.

The actress of “No time to die” was captured by the paparazzi while enjoying a walk around the city, however, it was her look that stole all eyes, since she chose a “Wide-Leg” knit pants for wear a comfortable outfit, but in trend. The actress joined two trends in the same pants, the knit fabric and the wide leg. These two elements created a piece that became the focal point of her outfit, but without overshadowing the other elements that made up Ana De Armas’ outfit.





To everyone’s surprise, the actress did not combine these pants with sporty elements (sneakers, tracksuits…) on this occasion she wore them with low-heeled moccasin-style shoes, a black short-sleeved T-shirt and a sweater, also knitted, dark gray.

The beautiful Cuban actress is enjoying the best moment of her artistic and professional career, since Forbes magazine included De Armas in the list of the 25 people who have most influenced Spain in 2021. Forbes describes Ana de Armas as “one of the highest-grossing and most promising actresses in Hollywood”, and they have indicated that she is one of the celebrities who stood out the most on the Spanish scene last year.

Ana de Armas, who already has a heritage valued at more than four million dollars, has been praised by the magazine for her performance as “Bond Girl” in the movie “No time to die”, where her character executes impressive action scenes . The article also mentions that there are rumors that the Cuban actress could participate in a spin-off of the “John Wick” movie saga, starring Keanu Reeves.

Forbes points out that the “immediate projects (of the actress) could not be juicier”, highlighting the upcoming premiere of “Blonde”, a film based on the life of Marilyn Monroe; and “Deep Water”, the thriller that Jennifer López does not want to be released, since erotic scenes of her partner Ben Affleck are shown together with Ana de Armas, her ex-girlfriend.