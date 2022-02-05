America seeks to get out of the worst crisis in the Solari era

Enrique Martínez Villar and Halftime

America will return to activity next Saturday when the MX League behind the FIFA datebut he will do it with a difficult panorama, since last October he has not achieved a victory and as if that were not enough so far in the Closure 2022 they barely add a point that was achieved on the first date tying with Puebla in the Cuauhtemoc.

Santiago Solari’s team got into a crisis of results and performance that could come to an end this Saturday when they face a weakened Athletic Saint Louis which will have an interim technician in the Aztec stadium.

Out of the top

For the first time since Solari arrived at the helm of the Eaglesthe equipment is outside the zone of Repechage, it is even the first time that they are outside the first eight places of the classification. Although the tournament is just beginning and those of Coapa they have a game pending, the reality is that the team is in 12th position.

The lowest he had fallen America with Solari in his first tournament was on Day 2 of the Closure 2021 when they lost to Rayados and with three points they settled in seventh position.

From that stumble, the America with Solari was always in second place behind Blue Cross and reached a figure of 38 units.

For the next tournament, the lowest the team in the Little Indian went to ninth place on the first date by tying with roosters. From there he was on the rise and remained in first place for most of the tournament.

Now Solari has the mission of lift the course of the team that, despite the fact that it suffered to have reinforcements, made players who can once again make the team a contender for the championship.