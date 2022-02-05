Amber Heard shares a PHOTO with Jason Momoa on her return to ‘Aquaman 2’

Despite the rumors that arose as a result of his controversial divorce from Johnny Depp and a lot of petitions to be fired of the project, Amber Heard shared with his followers his enthusiasm to return to work with Jason Momoa in ‘Aquaman 2‘.

Through your official account Instagramthe actress published a photograph with his co-star in the movie of the popular superhero of DC Comicsconfirming that he will be back in the sequel.

Related news

Even if Warner Bros. has not confirmed the news, for a long time, Amber Heard has used his social networks to deny the information that placed her outside the cast of the film, or even about the possible candidates to take her role in the production.

Photo: Archive

Amber Heard has been a victim of haters

During the last months, the harassment towards the protagonist of ‘Never surrender‘ has been so much that in your account Instagram comments on his publications have been disabled, given the constant attacks he received as a result of his scandalous separation from Johnny Depp.

This is how Amber Heard has defended herself from the attacks

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year, the actress He mentioned that the hate campaign against him was a paid product to damage his image, he also mentioned that said movement had no basis and he was happy to be part of ‘Aquaman 2‘.

Photo: Warner Bros.

‘Aquaman 2’ already has an official name

Director james wan confirmed that the official title of the second installment of the saga will be ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ and also shared the official logo of the film that will be released on December 16, 2022.