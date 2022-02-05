Amazon Prime subscription will increase in price

amazon It has become one of the most important digital stores in recent years. If you don’t want to wait multiple days for your package to arrive, you can always opt for a Prime subscription, which offers several benefits. Now, it was recently revealed that the monthly and annual payment for this service will increase this month.

According to Amazon, subscription to Prime will increase from $13 to $15 per month in the United States, while the cost will go from $119 to $139 annually. Along with this, student accounts will also see an increase from next February 18 for new users. However, those who renew their one-year plan before March 25, 2022, will be able to keep the current price, at least until 2023.

It is important to mention that this price increase is only being applied to the United States at the moment. There is currently no information related to a similar increase in Mexico or other regions. So in our country we will continue to pay $99 pesos for access to Prime.

In addition to delivering packages a day or two after ordering, an Amazon Prime subscription also gives us access to Prime Video, the streaming service for series and movies, Prime Music, which is focused on music, a series of unique offers in the online store, as well as various benefits with Twitch.

In related topics, here’s how to buy from Amazon Japan.

Editor’s note:

Although the price increase in services is common, this increase is likely to be a problem for more than one person. Let’s just hope that this means that the services improve in the future. Similarly, it will be interesting to see if Prime will also have a higher price in Mexico and other regions.

Via: GameSpot