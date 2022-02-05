All the movies you reference

Viewers enjoy Netflix’s suspenseful spoof, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Woman in the Windowbut what movies does the hit series refer to?

Since its launch on January 29, the Kristen Bell series has remained in the Top 10 on the platform. On Wednesday, February 2, The Woman in the House it reached its fourth day at number 1.

Bell plays Anna, a painter who becomes a recluse and alcoholic after a personal tragedy.

After befriending her new neighbor and her young daughter across the street, she witnesses what she believes to be a murder through her window and struggles to uncover the truth.

Although some viewers did not realize it at first, The Woman in the House not a real thriller but a parody of the films of the genre that have come out recently. So which movies does Netflix’s latest hit lampoon?

The Woman in the Window

This is perhaps the most obvious reference on the list. The Woman in the House shares many themes with the 2021 Netflix flop, The Woman in the Window. First of all, both protagonists are called Anna. The critically acclaimed film starred Amy Adams as a child psychologist who became agoraphobic after suffering a tragedy. Similarly, Bell’s Anna develops a debilitating case of ombrophobia (fear of rain) after the loss of her family.

In both films, the protagonists are seen talking to the ghosts of their dead families.

As in The Woman in the WindowBell’s Anna thinks she sees a murder in the window of the house across the street only to be told by everyone that the alleged victim is still alive.

Emily Blunt stars as Rachel in the 2016 movie ‘The Girl on the Train’ (YouTube)

The Girl on the Train

There are numerous moments throughout The Woman in the House that echo Emily Blunt’s 2016 film. While alcoholism in thriller is not exclusive to The Girl on the Train (Adams’ leading lady in The Woman in the Window also drinks bottles of wine), substance abuse is a focal point of the film.

In The Girl on the TrainBlunt’s character becomes an increasingly unreliable narrator as she drinks vodka from a water bottle throughout the day. The Woman in the House he insists on Anna’s drinking problem, as she is seen comically drinking large glasses of wine and storing the corks in a full bowl.

There’s also the fact that Anna is romantically attracted to the would-be killer, similar to how Blunt’s character is interested in the husband (Luke Evans) of a missing girl (Haley Bennett).

Rear Window

It seems almost sacrilege to compare The Woman in the House with Rear Windowbut the similarities are glaring, if only because the films the series lampoons are heavily inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s classic.

Like Hitchcock’s Jeff (James Stewart), Anna sees what she thinks is a murder in her neighbor’s apartment and becomes obsessed with solving the mystery. The many shots of Anna looking from her couch at the windows of the house across the street are references to Anna’s style of filming. Rear Window.

James Stewart as Jeff in ‘Rear Window’ (Snap/Shutterstock)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

Along the The Woman in the House, Anna has numerous interactions with a friendly worker who has a seemingly endless list of jobs to do down the street. The character theme of an innocent and burly man has been used in many films. The reference in The Woman in the Househowever, seems to refer to the thriller from 1992, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. In said film, Ernie Hudson plays a kind gardener capable of detecting the lies of the film’s villain, Peyton Flanders, played by Rebecca de Mornay.

copy cat

Ironically, copy cat is another movie from which he borrows The Woman in the House. Sigourney Weaver plays a criminal profiler named Helen Hudson, who becomes agoraphobic after being attacked by a serial killer.

Final Analysis

Part of the fourth episode of The Woman in the House takes place next to a lighthouse, where apparent flashbacks show Neil (Tom Riley) chaperoning a field trip for his daughter’s class. There, he passionately kisses her daughter’s teacher, before she mysteriously plummets to her death. The seaside setting of the scene is reminiscent of Final Analysis 1992, starring Richard Gere and Kim Basinger, whose climax takes place in a lighthouse.

Michael Douglas and Glenn Close in ‘Fatal Attraction’ (Rex Features)

Fatal Attraction

It is none other than the legend of thriller psychologist, Glenn Close, who closes the first season of The Woman in the House. The star appears in the show’s final moments as a mystery woman boarding Anna’s plane to New York.

Close’s character tells Anna that she’s headed to town “on business,” but it’s not long before Anna discovers her new flight mate dead in the plane’s bathroom. However, when Anna tries to alert the stewardess, her body appears to have disappeared. Although Close’s cameo in the series does not exactly refer to the classic thriller of the 1987 actress, Fatal Attraction, the mere sight of the actress brings the film to mind.

flight plan

In the final scene of the show, Anna is seen desperately trying to tell the plane crew that Glenn Close’s character is dead in the bathroom. But not only has the body disappeared, the stewardess also tells Anna that no one has sat next to her the entire flight… The scene sets up an almost identical premise to the 2005 film flight plan, starring Jodie Foster as a mother on a plane. When she wakes up and discovers that her six-year-old daughter has disappeared, she is told that her daughter does not exist.

‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’ is available to watch on Netflix