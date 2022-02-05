Alicia Cervantes is the new Chivas historical scorer

Guadalajara.- One of the most effective reinforcements for Women’s Chivas occurred in the Guard1anes 2020 with the arrival of Alice Cervantes which today becomes historical scorer solo for Club Deportivo Guadalajara with 22 goals leaving behind the 21 that Norma Palafox had left before her departure from the team.

Very early this Sunday, Chivas entered the Atlas house for an edition of the Clásico Tapatío. The game began with the advantage for the red and black team with the score of Marcia García in the 16th minute. But it was until 41 when Carolina Jaramillo put the tie. Little happened when at the start of the second half the show began “Licha” Cervantes with a goal at 47 minutes.

At 52′ Ana García discounted, but Chivas’ striker appeared again at 55′ to make it 2-3, but although with that she was already the top scorer, the celebration was frustrated by Marcia García who only 3 minutes later put the final 3-3 to seal the tie at the start of matchday 11 of the Liga MX Femenil.

Alicia Cervantes Numbers

The one born in Arandas, Jalisco came to the team only in the Apertura 2020 (Guard1anes 2020) from the Rayadas de Monterrey to fill the position of Rubí Soto who coincidentally was the owner of the brand as the team’s scorer with 20 goals, the same as later surpassed Norma Palafox and now Alicia Cervantes.

“Licha” barely has 25 official matches with Chivas, in Guard1anes 2020 he scored 12 goals, while so far in Guard1anes 2021 he has already reached 10 goals, which leaves an average team scoring rate of almost 1.13 goals per party since his arrival in the herd. Curiously, his start in professional soccer was with Atlas in 2017 where he only scored 9 goals.

Equipment

Atlas: 9 goals and 13 games

9 goals and 13 games Striped: 11 goals and 45 games

11 goals and 45 games goats: 22 goals and 25 matches

The figure may continue to increase in the following days, it is expected that he will continue his great scoring streak against América in the Clásico in a couple of weeks. For now, Alicia Cervantes is the second best scorer in the tournament, only behind Alison González del Atlas, who has 11 goals to 10 for Cervantes. The Top 5 is completed with Aylin Aviléz with 8 goals (Rayadas), Katty Martínez with 7 (Tigres) and Daniela Solis with 7 (Rayadas).

