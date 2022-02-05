Al Ahly vs Monterrey: Monumental failure of Rayados de Monterrey in the Club World Cup

Rayados de Monterrey wasted all possible advantages and ended up writing a paper in the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi after losing 1-0 in his debut against Al Ahly. The Egyptians arrived in the United Arab Emirates decimated due to Covid-19 issues and absences of national teams, peg that was not a factor for them to win against a team that hoped to reach the final of the tournament.

scratched looked erratic, imprecise and gray, they were a carbon copy of what they have been throughout the last year in Liga MX, the flash that gave him win the Concachampions and some games did not appear in the Middle East.

clueless ahead, Without variations, Javier Aguirre’s team did not cause any laughter in the rival area, on the contrary, they suffered with the counterattacks of the African champion who was rarely in trouble.

Monterrey fails in the Club World Cup.

Mohamed Hany’s solitary goal At 53 minutes in a drop, he showed the failures of the people from Monterrey, who played a role in the Club World Cup.

The hierarchy of Javier Aguirre, The ostentatiousness of the names did not appear for the royals, who left Mexican football in a bad light.

PHOTOS: Reuters

