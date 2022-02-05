After scolding from Azcárraga, title is priority in America

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 04.02.2022 18:08:50





The evil step of the America with seven games in a row without winning caused that the owner of the team, Emilio Azcarraga, walked around the club and touch the fibers of the team with a strong scoldingthat’s why in this Closing 2022 the priority for the Eagles is the league title and not other issues.

“We have to prioritize winning a title because that is what matters in this club, being the best and winning titles”, Sebastian Caceres said regarding the talk they had with the owner.

The charrúa did not want to externalize more details on the meeting with Azcárraga Jean and limited himself to saying that everything must remain within the club: “That is privatefor a reason he did it with the players and there is no need to say what happened.

The best squad in which he has been in America

Although the AAmerica was not reinforced with so many names for the current tournament and the arrival of Otero at the end was because the other options that the board had fell out, Cáceres considers that this is the best squad where you’ve been since he arrived to the Eagles.

“If you start to see players there are very good and internal competition is very strong and maybe since I arrived yes can be the best team”.

“We are to compete and to fight the tournament and we are indebted to the fans and to the club and this is the opportunity to lift a title”.

win again at home

Of the seven games in a row without winning of America three have been at homebecause they couldn’t defeat scratched on Day 17 of the previous tournament and lost against Cougars in quarterfinals and before Atlas in his presentation in this tournament.

“It is important to win at home like we did in the previous tournament and beyond the rival we need to win and I think we are going to do it”.

This Saturday America faces Atlético de San Luiyes, a team who arrives with the role of victimin addition to the fact that his new coach, André Jardine, will not be on the bench yet.

