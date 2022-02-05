‘A result that speaks for itself’

The new player Rayados, Luis Romo spoke about the defeat Monterey before him Al Ahly, He ruled that there should be no excuses to justify the result and described what happened today as a ‘failure’.

“There are no words, when you don’t do things on the pitch you can’t solve it with words. We have to improve a lot”, said the former footballer of Blue Cross for TNT Sports.

When asked if the result was a failure, blunt It was hard and concrete. “The result speaks for itself,” he said.

What’s more, Luis He did not want to use as an excuse to say that the result was because there were players who joined the training sessions late. Javier Aguirre behind the FIFA date. “There are no excuses, it is a failure and we are going to take it that way,” he added.

Finally, he spoke of the emotional issue that existed in the players after the final whistle. “We haven’t figured it out yet. Notably, it is a very big failure and we will have to recompose the path” said Luis.

Monterey will seek fifth place on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., the rival will leave the match between Al Hilal and Al-Jazeera.

