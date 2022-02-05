A new preview of ‘The Kardashians’ arrives for Hulu: “you have no idea what’s coming,” they reveal

U.S.- After 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family revealed in 2020 that they are moving to Hulu and developing his own original series titled The Kardashians.

While the reality show doesn’t have a set release date yet, that doesn’t mean the family can’t have a little fun hinting at what’s in store. In fact, in the latest teaser for the series released on Friday, February 4, Kendall Jenner he boldly declared, “You have no idea what’s coming.”

The 15-second clip features brief appearances by the entire family, except Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with her partner Travis Scott. In the video, you can see kim kardashian, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from Kanye “Ye” West, smiling, while the motherand Kris Jenner poses with a white blazer.

Kourtney Kardashian’sblow a kiss to the camera before Khloé Kardashian, Dressed in a taupe, skin-tight dress, I asked, “Are you ready?”

Throughout the video, the words “Glamour”, “Power”, “Fame” Y “Family” flash across the screen between clips of paparazzi swarming and Kim getting out of a car. The video then says, “The world will be watching.”

This is not the first teaser the family has shared before the show’s official release date. On New Year’s Eve, they also shared a clip of the entire family, including Kylie, dressed in the same outfits as the last clip as they wished everyone a Happy New Year.

According to the show’s official synopsis, The Kardashians will see “The Kardashian/Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new and intimate journey into their lives.”