A new ‘match’? Camila Cabello answered if she would go out with Chris Evans – El Financiero

Camila Hair ended at the end of last year his relationship of more than two years with the Canadian Shawn Mendezso your arrival to singleness revived hope in those who see the singer of Latin descent with different eyes.

One of them is actor Chris Evans.who has stood out in the Hollywood industry as Captain America and who daily steals sighs from thousands of followers by becoming one of the most sought after bachelors. About two years ago, Evans gave an interview on The Jimmy Fallon Show and confessed which Los Angeles star he would ask out.

“Camila Cabello, absolutely, if I could have a date with her, I would gladly do it”, he said then. The statements went unnoticed by Cabello, who then had a relationship with whom he did a duet thanks to Miss.

However, things have changed for the actress Cinderella So in the last few months He was honest about his mental problems and the causes that could lead to his breakup with Mendeswith whom he stated in a joint statement that the friendship that unites them remains intact.

What did Camila respond to Evans’ crush?

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the presenter was encouraged to questioning the ex-Fifth Harmony what she thought about dating Chris Evans. His answer broke any possibility of a meeting between them that is not simply a friendship.

“He is a very handsome man, I admire him, but he is not my type of man”, said the interpreter of Don’t Go Yet, surprising more than one. Camila has expressed feeling comfortable alone dealing with her anxiety and her physical and mental well-being, while lately Evans has been romantically linked to his Portuguese colleague Alba Baptistawith whom he was photographed last December.