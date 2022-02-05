A Ganyu cosplayer goes viral in Mexico due to her beauty and great height » Hero Network

On these days, myHoYo is doing a face-to-face activity of Genshin Impact in Coyoacán, Mexico Cityrelated to Lantern Riteevent that is available in the current version 2.4 of the video game.

This stand will be open to all public until this next February 6, 2022and where doing some missions, you can achieve take you official Genshin Impact merchandiseand that is why a high number of people have decided to participate and visit the standincluding different cosplayers who have shared with fans and participated in the event.

But one of the cosplayers has stolen attention not only during the day she participated, but of the entire online community related to the gamewe refer to the Mexican cosplayer Shiro Blossomswho was personified from the character Ganyu and managed to make more than one fan fall in love with both his outfit and his height of 1.78 meters.

Different images of the cosplayer have been shared on social networks, and have even gone viral in other countries apart from Mexico. Shiro Blossoms For his part, he shared a daring photo of his cosplay in Twitterwhich we leave below:

Meanwhile, the community has reacted in the following way in different Facebook groups and social networks:

Among the comments that can be found in the different publications we have: