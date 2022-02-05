7 series families that you like, almost, more than yours

If as a child you dreamed of living in another house every time you were sent to bed without dinner, perhaps you would have had a great time with these television stars.

If there is something that all the families of the world share, it is that nobody chooses where they have to grow up. The parents you have at birth will be the same throughout your life and, although those ‘families that are chosen’ made up of great friends and loved ones have a lot of weight, the reality is that the blood you inherit from your first day of life is the that you will still have the last one. This is the case in any European, Asian or American country.

Although we are happy with the one that has touched us, who has not fantasized about growing up in other places and seeing how they resolve conflicts? At one time or another, we have all imagined what we would be like if we had grown up with completely different parents and television allows us to enter the reality of homes very different from ours -the vast majority of Americans-.

Eating a bowl of cereal quickly and running before going to school is nothing compared to the incredible breakfasts made up of juices, toast, pancakes, scrambled eggs and coffee that the protagonists of our favorite fictions have. Just as we have nothing to do with the speeches that are capable of pulling out of the sleeve at the most opportune moment to end a conflict, while we remain silent or decide to look the other way.

Here we select 7 series families that we like (almost) more than our own.

The Pearsons from ‘This is Us’

I can’t imagine a better family to grow up in than the Pearsons. The protagonists of This is Us They are totally empathetic people, who know how to recognize their feelings and communicate with others. They have conflicts, like everyone else, but for them they are opportunities to grow as individuals and as a family.

Do you have in mind the typical neighbors who are so perfect that it seems that they have dead bodies in the basement? Well, the Pearsons are quite the opposite. Beings so imperfect that it is inevitable not to love them, despite giving moralistic speeches every 10 minutes and taking everything too intensely. In addition they have Milo Ventimiglia As a parent, who can top that?

It can be seen at: Amazon Prime Video

‘The Simpsons’ (even with Homer)

Growing up a Simpson means you’re going to have a father addicted to beer and television, a devoted mother and brothers who are either too easy or too responsible. No midpoint. Do you really want? Well, the truth is that They have a lot more points for than against..

We list some of the things that have made us choose them: their ability to welcome anyone who needs it (except grandpa), their ability to live a thousand adventures and preach with that ‘carpe diem’, their ability to accept failures , their tolerance… And, above all, that the love they have for each other comes before everything else.

can be seen in:Disney+

‘Ozark’ and the Byrde messes

Living with a bunch of criminals who are on the verge of death every second? Why not? Growing up with the Byrdes may not be an activity for the faint of heart, but it will satisfy adrenaline junkies. If there is something that characterizes the family of Ozarks it is that they know how to adapt to everything and that they do not mind being always on the brink of the abyss.

We chose the Byrdes as an exemplary family because his parents, Martin (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (laura linney), have won the award for sincere parents of the year. Rather than hide their illegal activities from their children, they share it over dinner and let them meddle in the family business. Even if this is money laundering, dealing with drug lords, and sometimes covering up murders.

can be seen in: Netflix

‘Malcolm’ and Lois’ discipline





If we have to choose a disastrous television family, we are left with the one formed by the protagonists of Malcolm. As you may remember, the Frankie Muniz series introduces us to a young prodigy who grows up in a large family where the accounts don’t come out at the end of the month. Too many bad decisions, disorganization and chaos that, however, has an endearing point. Or not?

Although all the characters are well constructed and have a story behind them that makes us sympathize with them, the jewel in the crown is in the mother, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek). No one beats it in making cheap tetris so that everyone has their basic needs covered (and something else). Next to him is Hal -the great Bryan Cranston- who, although he is not very helpful, at least is his support so as not to lose his sanity. How much we miss them.

‘The Sopranos’ and those Italian delicacies

It may be strange to say it, or not even think about it, but whoever hasn’t imagined being part of a gangster family hits you. Now that you read it, isn’t it unorthodox? In any case, if there is a television mafia family with which we would not mind sharing a table, it is the Sopranos. Yes, we have not gone crazy, we are referring to the protagonist of the legendary HBO series, The Sopranos.

Sharing a table is, without a doubt, one of the most attractive elements of the clan headed by Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). Don’t tell me it’s not a It is a true delight to see them taste these succulent Italian dishes every day of the week, without the need for a special celebration.. And leaving the kitchen aside, who wouldn’t want to experience first-hand those soap operas between the different members of the family, or learn how a network with so much power is woven from within.

It can be seen at: HBOMax.

The great Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker from ‘Modern Family’

If there is a television family, at least in recent years, that it would be wonderful to be part of, it is the protagonist of Modern Family. Also, in the fiction created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, you could choose which of the three family nuclei to stay with for a season. On the one hand, there are the Pritchett, with Gloria (Sofia Vergara), Jay (Ed O’Neill) and little Many (Rico Rodriguez). With them, you would enjoy all the comforts of that imposing mansion in which they live, you would have a laugh with the conversations between Many and Jay, and you would go shopping with Gloria. What more could you want?

You can also choose to the Dunphys, with them the fun is guaranteed and you could also experience that of always stepping on that eternally broken step. That yes, the life of Claire (Julie Bowen), Phil (Ty Burrell), Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter) and Luke (Nolan Gould) would be a real madness, because there is not a day in which one of them does not get into some trouble or star in some surreal story. A home to envy!

Or maybe you stay with the Pritchett-Tucker. With Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) and little Lilly (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) you will not have time for boredom either. Cameron would give you all kinds of advice to succeed in life, including the clothes that best fit you; while Micthell would bring you down to earth so you don’t screw up, even if he’s not always right. And besides, you would see the adorable Lilly grow up. Let’s go the perfect plan for your next vacation.

It can be seen at: Disney+.

The unforgettable Banks from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

How not to include the banks, from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in this selection of series families that you like, almost, more than your own. If you were born before 2000, you surely remember fondly this unforgettable clan that welcomed their “troublesome” nephew, Will (Will Smith), into their home, and perhaps on occasion you have wondered what it would have been like to live under his ceiling. Roof to say the least, because the Banks mansion is still one of the most fabulous mansions in television fiction. Do you remember that kitchen and those stairs that seemed infinite, and what about that double door that gave access to the living room?

But, material aside, It would be great to spend at least one day in that home and laugh out loud at the hilarious situations starring Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) And Will; chatting with charismatic Uncle Philp (James Avery), basking in the wisdom of wonderful Aunt Vivian (Daphne Reid), and even “putting up” with pretentious Hilary (Karyn Parsons). Of course, we are not forgetting Geoffrey (Joseph Marcell). Because we are not going to deny it, having a Geoffrey in your life is being on another level.

It can be seen at: HBOMax.

