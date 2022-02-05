5 things you can learn from the guardianship of Britney Spears

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

Britney Spears has had a very difficult road in life. After enjoying huge success as one of the world’s most popular pop stars in the late ’90s and early 2000s, she found herself struggling with the demands of fame on her along with some mental health issues. In 2008, after several unpleasant and unfortunately very public cases in which she displayed these struggles, she was finally ordered a conservatorship. While this was a sad situation for her personally, there are some takeaways that we as entrepreneurs can learn from her.

1. Always control your finances and understand the structure of your business

For nearly 15 years, Britney Spears’ financial and business decisions have been made not by herself, but by a court-ordered board of executives tasked with running what one source calls “Britney’s business.” For more than a decade, she has had a team of lawyers (led by her father) who make each and every one of her decisions for her.

How can we avoid some of the same mistakes? It is important to understand that any company has groups or individuals who are interested in its success, most often in the form of shareholders. Even if you operate a sole proprietorship, by mismanaging your cash flow, your business could be headed for insolvency and an outside manager could be appointed. It is important to always be a good steward of your own finances and to keep in mind those who have a controlling interest, otherwise the decision can be thrown out.

Related: How to better manage your cash flow

2. Be careful who you work with

You can’t choose your family. This old saying carries a lot of wisdom and truth, and it is a sentiment that sometimes has a negative connotation. Whether you have a great relationship with your own family or not, the fact is you don’t get to choose who raises you or who you grow up with. Rather, you can choose who you do business with. Such decisions should not be taken lightly and should involve careful research and delimitation before reaching a decision. The consequences of making an unwise decision can be detrimental to our business. Before you enter into a partnership agreement, make sure you have it properly documented and pay for a legal professional to participate.

3. Don’t be afraid to ask for help

We all need help from time to time. As business owners, it is important for us to remember that we also have many resources at our disposal to use in our efforts to run our businesses successfully. Most of the time this takes the form of advisors and trusted people we can count on to provide advice and wisdom. In many cases, you could benefit from a mentor who can show you the way forward. It’s also important that we don’t “reinvent the wheel”, so turn to someone who has paved the way before you. More often than not, they have faced the same obstacles that you may be experiencing and can help you devise strategies to help you overcome them.

Related: You need a mentor. Here’s where to find one for free

4. Always be aware of your own surroundings

The business world is constantly changing and evolving. Just when we think we’re getting comfortable in one place, a sudden 90-degree turn to the left can leave us stranded and overwhelmed. As a business owner, it’s important to keep up with trends and patterns in whatever field you choose. If we have a more established business, this is still good practice and vital to our success. Policies and procedures need to be reviewed and revitalized to ensure we maintain best practices. If changes are necessary, they must be done quickly and decisively to maximize their impact. The most recent iOS update and the effect it has had on social media advertising for many eCommerce businesses is a perfect example of this. Many businesses have relied heavily on one platform for their revenue, and when things move to another, businesses can suffer the consequences. Avoid putting all your eggs in one basket with any lead generation strategy.

5. Be your biggest fan

Certainly, there are many conclusions that we can draw from the example of Britney Spears and the difficult road she has traveled. There are even more different theories and opinions one can have when looking at the story as a whole. But there is a lesson Britney herself can teach us as she emerges a healthier, happier person. As part of an Instagram post, Britney said that she wanted to “thank ME for believing in ME.”

Whether in business or personal life, a healthy dose of self-confidence is extremely important, and a lack of it can be detrimental to one’s health and success as well. Whatever we do in life and in business, we must do it with the belief that even if no one else is on our side, we can still have faith and confidence in ourselves. It is for this reason that I named my public relations and advertising firm Believe Advertising. Twenty years ago I started with no clients, armed only with self-confidence and cold calling from the Yellow Pages and was able to find success despite everyone I knew thinking I was crazy to branch out on my own.

Being entrepreneurs, we are, in fact, in many ways like a pop star: everyone is always second-guessing and quick to judge every move, and often you only have the hit of your last gig. Hopefully, the above five learnings from Britney’s misfortunes will ensure that you don’t end up being the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.

Related: From college bailout to billionaire: 5 business lessons from Canva co-founder Melanie Perkins