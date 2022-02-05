3 science fiction movies on Netflix ideal for the weekend

The N streaming service, one of the most popular in the world, offers a wide variety of series, reality shows and movies, both documentaries and fiction. Among them are science fiction, movies where we can see a different world, dystopian situations or more or less distant futures so that our imagination can fly while we enjoy a great movie.

For lovers of the genre, we leave you these three films of Science fiction, titles of the highest quality and unmissable.

Former Machine

Former Machine

This 2015 English film is about a programmer who is selected by his boss to accompany him for a week in a remote location. The idea of ​​​​his boss is that he participates in a test in which his latest creation is involved: Ava, a robot-woman with artificial intelligence. The debut of alex garland included in its cast Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac, and Sonoya Mizuno and it won the Oscar for best visual effects in 2016. In addition, it rescued many positive reviews oriented to the capacity and originality of the film to delve into artificial intelligence and the possibility of “creating” human beings.

Related news

I am Mother

This movie netflix-original came out with the lowest of profiles (and budgets). This Australian production directed by Grant Sputore managed with an excellent script, an accurate recreation and the great performance of Clara Rugaard to give us this film about a teenager who lives with her mother, who is a droid, locked in a kind of bunker since the rest of the world has been annihilated. However, everything changes with the arrival of an injured woman (Hillary Swank), whom they save at the request of the daughter. Given this, he will begin to ask his mother for explanations. The film takes a great turn and will keep us intrigued until the end. An added value of this film is the metaphor that it hides in its history, which we leave for everyone to interpret in their own way.

Clara Rugaard and a remarkable performance

edge of tomorrow

Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt and Brendan Gleeson star in this film where a soldier (played by Cruise), returns again and again to a battle in which he dies repeatedly. The reason: to find a way to defeat aliens who are destroying the human race and who seem invincible. Little by little, he will discover the ways to do it, and everything that hides behind that mission. To do this, he will have the help of the most feared soldier by all (Blunt).

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in this gripping sci-fi thriller

Its strong point is how entertaining it is and its quality in the action scenes. Although it has some somewhat clichéd turning point, the film manages to surprise us in some passages. This film was a total box office success in the year of its release. Nothing less than 370 million dollars raised in the world. The lightest on this list, ideal for relaxing on the couch.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!