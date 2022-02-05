10 Recent Musical Movies You Can’t Miss And Where To Watch Them

During dry years, Disney animated movies kept the genre going (what else but musicals were The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast or The Hunchback of Notre Dame?) A fantastic story set in Colombia that is, at the same time, like the reverse of Coconut and superhero movies with magical realism details. Full of color and with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the author of Hamilton. Multicolored.

In theaters and Disney +. For purchase, also on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten.