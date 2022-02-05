10 Recent Musical Movies You Can’t Miss And Where To Watch Them
The new ‘West Side Story’, ‘Annette’ and three works by Lin-Manuel Miranda have been released
Broadway hits like ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ or ‘Everybody’s talking about Jamie’ arrive
Rarities include the parodic miniseries ‘Schmigadoon!’ or the recording of the ‘Company’ album
The musical genre is one of those that provokes the most opposite reactions among film fans. Or do you have many haters or they are noisier than, for example, those of horror or war. But yes, those who adore him are very faithful and follow all his news. Perhaps it is as a result of the unexpected success of La La Land or by a sum of coincidences, the case is that is back in fashion as evidenced by a number of interesting recent titles that is worth discovering. Which one will be in first place? Let’s face the music and dance!
Ryan Murphy, the creator of the popular series glee, shows again his passion for the genre with this film with a stellar cast led by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden. They are a group of disgraced Broadway actors who, in order to rebuild their careers, decide to support a girl who has caused controversy in the country by wanting to go to the prom with her partner, another young woman. Better intentions than results but it is visible. Integrative.
On Netflix.
Music documentary filmmaker DA Pennebaker shot something memorable in 1970: the recording of the original disc of the Company by Stephen Sondheim with the cast that premiered it. Although it is more than half a century old, it is the first time it can be seen here and it is a luxury to see how a group of Broadway greats like the legendary Elaine Stritch repeat over and over again until they get the right tone and how Sondheim advises them with as much firmness as affection. Historical.
In Filmin.
‘EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT JAMIE’
Another adaptation of a surprise stage success. The protagonist is a boy whose dream is to become drag queen His mother, his best friend (Arab) and a veteran star support him, but his classmates laugh at him and he becomes the perfect victim for the bullying. Great choreography and some outstanding songs, but the best is the protagonist, Max Harwood: A star has been born. transvestite
On Amazon Prime Video.
A Broadway hit with great songs by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, the authors of the great showman and lyricists of La La Land, which has been panned by critics, especially because the protagonist, Ben Platt, no longer sneaks in as a teenager. It tells the drama of an introverted young man who, due to a misunderstanding, everyone believes that he was the best friend of a classmate who committed suicide. It may be unsuccessful, but it’s not that bad either. as some say. dramatic.
Only in theaters.
During dry years, Disney animated movies kept the genre going (what else but musicals were The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast or The Hunchback of Notre Dame?) A fantastic story set in Colombia that is, at the same time, like the reverse of Coconut and superhero movies with magical realism details. Full of color and with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the author of Hamilton. Multicolored.
In theaters and Disney +. For purchase, also on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten.
A little gem in the form of a miniseries with both humor and respect for gender signed by Barry Sonnefeld (The Addams Family, Men in Black). A couple who gets lost in the woods arrives at a mysterious town where everyone behaves as if they were characters in a musical and they will not be able to escape from there until they find true love. songs with flavor Oklahoma, choreographies to Seven brides for seven brothers and parodies of classics like Smiles and tears. Surprising.
On AppleTV.
‘IN A NEW YORK NEIGHBORHOOD’
Spanish title clarifier of In the Heights, the first successful musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who makes a cameo, as it is directed by Jon M. Chu, who will also film wicked. It narrates the daily life of a group of emigrants of Latin origin settled in a degraded New York district, their longings and romances. Includes contagious themes such as the initial In the Heights or neighborhood carnival but it is somewhat affected by his video montage, too fast, which does not allow you to enjoy the choreography. Street.
Movistar. For purchase, also on Apple TV (also rent), Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten.
‘TICK, TICK… BOOM!’
The Spiderman Andrew Garfield transforms into Jonathan Larson, the creator of Rent, to explain its beginnings, his dreams and his relationship with composer Stephen Sondheim before the youth musical that launched him to fame. is the adaptation of a work by Larson himself that could be seen in the Gaudí starring Xavi Duch and that Lin-Manuel Miranda adapts to the cinema, now as director. Autobiographical.
On Netflix.
Frenchman Leos Carax has shot the most martian musical in history, and also the most praised by critics. The unusual love story between an insolent monologist and a glamorous opera diva with the counterpoint of a disturbing girl. Full of suggestive images and unrelated to either the Hollywood classics or the cinema of his compatriot Jacques Demy. Surreal.
In Filmin.
It seemed impossible, but Steven Spielberg has managed to surpass the Robert Wise classic with more credible actors, spectacular planning where even the camera dances and more social content. Now Puerto Ricans are Latino and they don’t need makeup. It is essential to see it in the original version, the dubbing is a botch. An indisputable masterpiece praised even by the master Josep Maria Pou. Masterly.
Only in theaters.