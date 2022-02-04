Zuckerberg asks staff to focus on video project after Meta fall

Mark Zuckerberg he joked that if he started crying, it wasn’t because of the news of the day.

His red, watery eyes were the result of a scratched cornea, the Facebook founder said on Thursday, trying to lighten the mood as Meta Platforms’ share price lost more than a quarter of its value.

At a virtual company-wide meeting, Zuckerberg explained that the stock’s historic drop was the result of Meta’s weak revenue forecast in the current quarter, according to a person in attendance who was not authorized to speak on the matter. It’s important to focus on growing Facebook’s short video product, he said.

Zuckerberg echoed his comments to investors the day before, telling employees the social media giant was facing an “unprecedented level of competition” with the rise of rival viral video platform TikTok. Meta’s Instagram app has a TikTok knockoff called Reels, which the company is now prioritizing.

Facebook lost a record value of 251 billion dollars in a single day. Some talked about buying low stocks, believing in Zuckerberg’s long-term vision for the metaverse, an immersive version of the internet. Others were concerned about what a continued decline might mean for their net worth, according to people familiar with the matter. The very wealth of Zuckerberg was reduced by 31 billion dollars.

Meta is already talking about ways to retain staff amid stock shortages. The social media giant is thinking of extending the three-day holiday weekends, Zuckerberg said, responding to a question about extreme tiredness. He also encouraged exhausted employees to use their vacation days. He added that based on his life experience, the transition to a four-day work week all the time would not be productive.

Facebook employees, like many in the tech industry, tend to be heavily compensated through stock. The shares are exercisable on February 15 and annual bonuses come in March, both of which could be factors in possible decisions by workers to leave, according to another person familiar with the company’s plans.