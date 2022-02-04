You will love it even more! Keanu Reeves shares his 18 favorite movies, and he’s only in two of them

United States.- Keanu Reeves he is known for playing tough guys on screen. But in real life, the actor from Matrix he is one of the nicest people in the entertainment industry. Like any superhero, she does her good deeds away from the spotlight. However, stories about her kindness and warmth have surfaced over the years, from adorable interactions with fans to her charitable efforts.

The latest story of Keanu Reeves’ kindness comes via Esquire. During an interview with the publication, the actor revealed that his Matrix co-star, Carrie-Anne Moss, asked if he could throw out some movie recommendations that he should watch with his teens. The action star takes requests from his friends very seriously, so he didn’t just rock random titles like most of us.

Keanu Reeves took it to the next level and created two lists: an early draft and an updated version. The list features 18 films spanning multiple decades, directors, and genres. Curiously, Reeves is only in two of them: the film of Nicolas Winding Refn from 2016 The Neon Demon and the dystopian thriller Ana Lily Amirpour from 2016 The BadBatch. These movies may seem like an odd choice since they are not your most popular offerings. But maybe Keanu Reeves wanted to share projects with more depth instead of ordinary blockbusters. Take a look at the full list below:

The Neon Demon (Keanu Reeves participates)

A Clockwork Orange

rollerball

The Bad Batch (Keanu Reeves participates)

Dr Strangelove

Seven Samurai

Amadeus

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead

The Evil Dead

Raising Arizona

The Big Lebowski

La Femme Nikita (the French version)

The Professional

young frankenstein

Blazing Saddles

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

The Outlaw Josey Wales

The Road Warrior: Mad Max 2

The list is surprising for several reasons. One is that it only includes a few Keanu Reeves movies, and those titles aren’t his most popular. Another is that the list includes titles from different decades, genres, some obscure and some not. His taste in movies seems to vary widely.

However, if you feel like this list is lacking in Keanu Reeves titles, fans can still catch him in The Matrix: Resurrections. Announced in August 2019, the film is co-written, directed and produced by Lana Wachowski, who worked on the previous three films with her sister Lilly de Ella. For the new film, Lana is co-writing with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. The project also has Warner Bros. partnering with Village Roadshow once again.

The Matrix: Resurrections sees stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively. The film also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci, Erendira Ibarra and more.

Set 60 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions, Neo (Keanu Reeves) is living a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco, where his therapist prescribes blue pills. Neither he nor Trini recognize each other. However, a new, younger-looking morph offers him the red pill and reopens his mind to the world of The Matrix, which has become safer and more dangerous in the years since Smith’s infection. The Matrix: Resurrections is currently showing in theaters and on HBOMax.