“You have a mix with Leo DiCaprio”: Laurita Fernández’s unusual dialogue with a “resemblance” of Welcome aboard

The segment of the gate of similarities from Welcome aboard (eltrece) remains on top with the high participation rate. Every evening, an average of five people show up to compete for the best celebrity stuntman award. In this opportunity, entered a man with a striking resemblance to Axl Rose, the singer, leader and composer of the rock band Guns N’ Roses.

“But what a look!”, expressed Laura Fernandez once he welcomed the young man, who wore dark clothes, a black jacket and completed his outfit with long, straight hair, accompanied by a red bandana around his forehead, just as the singer used to wear during his recitals.

Laurita Fernández presented Axl Rose’s double in Welcome aboard (eltrece) (Credit: Video capture eltrece)

Once the presentation is done, Francesca, one of the cheerleader’s secretaries, was moved to ensure that she already knew who it was, while Valentine He was torn between two celebrities and before revealing them, he whispered them into Laurita’s ear, who burst out laughing.

“Are you the drummer for Queen? The one from the movie”, was the first idea that Valentina came up with, and then she added: “But you have a mix with Leonardo Dicaprio”, and that observation was enough for the driver to ask her assistant to play along with the contestant, one of the most famous scenes of titanica and when Jack held Rose on the edge of the huge boat.

Axl Rose’s stunt double in Welcome Aboard (eltrece)

That was how, between laughs, both undertook the funny request and successfully executed the task. Given the resemblance to the American actor, Fernández wanted to clarify if the character that the young man was going to represent was that, but he denied the resemblance, although the similarity did not bother him.

However, Laurita was very sure of knowing who it was, since after his answer, she commented: “You are not Leo, you are…”, while he did the horned hand, the symbol of the rock genre.

Laurita Fernández made the symbol of the horned hand to express that the mysterious character was a rock singer (Credit: Video capture eltrece)

Although without revealing the name, the man confirmed the idea he had, and the presenter asked one of her producers to come over to ask for a song by the famous band. “It is that you say: ‘Put me a theme of the…’, and you already know who it is”Laurita expressed with emotion.

The incredible resemblance of the participant with the singer Axl Rose (Credit: Video capture eltrece)

Then and in conversation with the young man, he asked him if he dared to play the famous man if they put the music on, but he answered “that came back in the aspect of singing”, although as a boy he liked it a lot and even knew the songs.

Finally, the production pleased Laurita and started playing “Guns N’ Roses”, and he revealed that his character was Axl Rose. With good vibes, the driver took him by the hand and they sang together. Likewise, while a comparative image of the interpreter and the man was displayed on the screen where the real resemblance could be seen, Hernan Drago He took the opportunity to show off his rock style as he danced and waved his arms as he sang the highly inspired song.