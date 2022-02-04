‘Yellowstone’ renewed for a fifth season on Paramount Network

Paramount’s crown jewel will continue to shine. Although in Spain it may not have as much depth, ‘Yellowstone’ is quite a phenomenon in the United States, where it is capable of amassing millionaire audiences in the world of payment. The series created by Taylor Sheridan is one of the last remnants of linear television capable of attracting the public like it used toand that ability to bring people together in front of the television has been enough merit to earn the renewal.

‘Yellowstone’ will have a fifth season

Just one month after the season four finale aired, Paramount Network has ordered a fifth installment of ‘Yellowstone’. As Deadline points out, the new batch will give greater prominence to Teeter and Emily, as both Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been promoted and joined the main cast of the series. Thus, they will share more screen time with Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and company.

In addition, the renewal comes at the best moment in fiction in terms of its recognition within the industry. Despite its impressive audiences, which in the fourth season have reached 15 million viewers, ‘Yellowstone’ has had to wait until 2022 to receive Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild Award nominationsrising to the level of contemporary productions such as ‘Succession’ or ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

growing universe

As ‘Yellowstone’ sweeps traditional television, Sheridan has expanded the franchise at Paramount+ with the prequel ‘1883’, which shows the origins of the Dutton family. In addition, within the framework of the streaming platform, the filmmaker nominated for an Oscar for the script for “Comanchería” has also developed ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, which has been renewed for a second season, and is working with Terence Winter (‘Boardwalk Empire’) and Sylvester Stallone in the drama ‘Kansas City’.