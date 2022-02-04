Would you survive a zombie attack? Use these movies as a manual to have fun… or prepare

MAZATLAN. – Today is a day to unleash all those fans of the zombie theme, whether they are books, movies, series, comics and video games starring the undead. Are you ready? Because here we bring you a list of some movies that have left their mark on history, a zombie attack? Not at all, this list will help you know how to act or maybe just keep you entertained on the couch.

28 days later

This movie changed the concept of a zombie, as the living dead, to a transition from a zombie infested with a virus created by humans themselves. This concept is one of those that has caused the most commotion for using more real and innovative terms and it is said that this film was the first of the subgenre that managed to transform everything.

zombie station

The movie became the favorite of zombie lovers, and although it has nothing special, it does keep you on the edge of the armchair trying to see how a group of people, including a girl, maintain their survival from the zombie attack. aboard a train en route to the South Korean city of Busan.

Shaun of the Dead

Comedy? “Chi cheñol”, The despair of the dead, as they put it in Spanish, is a film that combines comedy with terror… and drama. Shaun is a man who seems to have problems within all the relationships he has in his life and now he must worry about a zombie apocalypse upon them. He has moments that will make you want to laugh, cry, and even sing Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” at full volume.

REC

The Spanish could not be left behind, and with REC they captivated the world by the way they narrate a film very much in the style of Blair Witch and Paranormal Activity, which in addition to belonging to the subgenre of zombie movies and also belongs to the subgenre of cinema found footage for many is the one that most takes advantage of this narrative technique. What is it about? About a reporter who enters a quarantined building and things start to happen, including the presence of a virus that turns everyone into zombies.

zombieland

It is another comedy film within this subgenre that must be included in this list. Columbus, played by Jesse Eisenberg, is a young man with few social skills. He must navigate a world teeming with zombies while steadfastly adhering to a set of rules he has implemented himself, “The Zombie Handbook”, with the days being joined by Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, and even the legendary BillMurray.

I’m legend

Will Smith, immune to a virus, the only one in the world? That’s how it is. Smith plays virologist Robert Neville, who is immune to a man-made virus originally created to cure cancer. He works to create an antidote while he fends off the mutants spawned by the virus.

World War Z

A hero, Brad Pitt and an entire infected world. He accompanies this UN investigator in search of the cure to end the virus that is killing the whole world after a pandemic.

resident Evil

It is an entire saga of films belonging to the American-German survival horror genre directed by Johannes Roberts and written by Roberts and Greg Russo. It is based on the video game series of the same name. Development took place in early 2017, after the release of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, with producer James Wan expressing interest in the project. Anything more zombie than this? I do not think so. In 2021 a new movie will be released.

The awakening of the living dead

A small group of military personnel and a few survivors live in an underground bunker as they try to find a cure as zombies have taken over the world.

the army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decides to carry out the biggest heist ever in the city of Las Vegas just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. To do this, they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails. It is one of the newest and you will even find a zombie tiger.