Why the 2010 World Cup denoted the differences between Oswaldo Sánchez and Memo Ochoa

In each World Cup process, Mexican players seek to gain a place in the Mexican team to travel to the most important international soccer tournament. However, the dispute for a place in the Tri it can leave differences and even enmities.

Recently the fans remembered the conflict that arose between Guillermo Ochoa and Oswaldo Sanchez prior to the South Africa World Cup 2010this due to the criticism made by Oswaldo in TUDN for the work he has shown Tricolor in the Octagonal of Concacaf heading to Qatar 2022 and the indirect that the goalkeeper of America sent.

The media conflict between both Mexican soccer figures brought to the memory of the fans the origin of the differences between both archers. for 2009 Javier Aguirrewho was the coach of the Aztec team, began to summon the soccer players who would participate in the World Cup qualifiers and later in the World Cup in South Africa.

Due to the number of outstanding goalkeepers in Liga MX, the Basque had to discard some figures. During the Concacaf qualifiers he called Jose de Jesus Corona, Oscar Rabbit Perez, Louis Ernest Michel Y William Ochoa.

It was surprising that Aguirre left the experienced Santos Laguna goalkeeper out, a fact that gave way to jeers from the fans. When the technician Tri defined his final list of 23 players only left him Rabbit Perez, Memo Ochoa and Luis Michel as the three goalkeepers for the tournament. So that Oswaldo followed the World Cup from his home.

The American youth squad was in the ownership search in Aguirre’s lineup, so he gave his best performances in every match. In 2010, a few months before the World Cup began, Mexico began a preparation tour and in a match played at the TSM Corona Ochoa Stadium left the headline.

It was the chance to Memo to snatch from Rabbit Pérez his place in the starting XI, but a error in a save against Korea, sentenced him to the bench. For a bounce of the ball to Memo the ball escaped from his hands and generated the rival’s goal.

What I didn’t know is that Oswaldo Sánchez was in the stadium box and witnessed the blunder. Torreon’s goalkeeper he mocked of his professional colleague and pretended that he would enter the court to demonstrate his talent.

The broadcast of the match captured that comical moment and spread quickly in different media until it reached Ochoa himself. After that game, Javier Aguirre opted for the Rabbit Pérez and benched Ochoa.

It seemed that that incident had been forgotten until Oswaldo Sánchez himself, now as a sports commentator for TUDNtold his version of the events and explained that at no time did he seek to insult the American goalkeeper.

At the end of Mexico vs. Panama, Guillermo Ochoa sent a reminder to the former El Tri soccer players who are now TUDN commentators (Video: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

for the podcast The ball to the one who knows said I didn’t know they were recording it and that everything happened because of a joke with the people with whom he shared the box. in the space of TUDN apologized to him for gesture that he misunderstood and revealed that from that moment Their good relationship was broken.

“Memo, I have no need to make fun of you. Nor would I ever because we are professional colleagues. That in some way, I think, broke the relationship that Memo and I had because perhaps he believed that I made fun of him.

He tried to approach Ochoa through a mutual friend and discovered that the Americanist doorman did not believe him and the enmity widened. Oswaldo Sánchez is currently a sports analyst at TUDN and the criticisms he has made of the Mexican National Team were not to Ochoa’s liking.

