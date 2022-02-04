Why does a Fast & Furious actor ‘blame Ludacris’ for not being invited back for a sequel?

Over two decades, the Fast and Furious The franchise has seen its share of big stars come and go. At one point, Vin Diesel’s Dom disappeared for two sequels before resurfacing in 2009. Fast and Furious. But as the film series begins to wind down, there seems to be a call for some former stars to return for the latest installments. It seemed that a star is ready to endorse quick 10 Y eleven, but did not receive an invitation. Now he’s blaming F9‘s Ludacris for the lack of an invite.

Some fans might have forgotten The woman in the house across from the girl in the window‘s Michael Ealy starred in 2003 2 fast 2 furious. He played street racer Slap Jack in the sequel as part of Tej Parker’s street racing team (he played Ludacris). While Ludacris continued with the franchise, Ealy only appeared in one film. Despite not being seen in over two decades, the actor is down for a Fast and Furious Return. The Fast and Furious alum revealed to ScreenRant where Slap Jack would be right now.

Man, I hope so. He’s probably a little older now. And hopefully, use his government name at this point. I do not know. You know, I haven’t gotten that call. They have done many of them without me. I blame Ludacris for this. I think it’s his fault that he hasn’t come back.

