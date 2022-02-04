Why does a Fast & Furious actor ‘blame Ludacris’ for not being invited back for a sequel?

Over two decades, the Fast and Furious The franchise has seen its share of big stars come and go. At one point, Vin Diesel’s Dom disappeared for two sequels before resurfacing in 2009. Fast and Furious. But as the film series begins to wind down, there seems to be a call for some former stars to return for the latest installments. It seemed that a star is ready to endorse quick 10 Y eleven, but did not receive an invitation. Now he’s blaming F9‘s Ludacris for the lack of an invite.

Some fans might have forgotten The woman in the house across from the girl in the window‘s Michael Ealy starred in 2003 2 fast 2 furious. He played street racer Slap Jack in the sequel as part of Tej Parker’s street racing team (he played Ludacris). While Ludacris continued with the franchise, Ealy only appeared in one film. Despite not being seen in over two decades, the actor is down for a Fast and Furious Return. The Fast and Furious alum revealed to ScreenRant where Slap Jack would be right now.

Man, I hope so. He’s probably a little older now. And hopefully, use his government name at this point. I do not know. You know, I haven’t gotten that call. They have done many of them without me. I blame Ludacris for this. I think it’s his fault that he hasn’t come back.

Ealy might be onto something as Ludacris continued to be a staple in the Fast and Furious world. He might have seen Michael Ealy as competition that kept Ealy from coming back. Of course, the character of him Tej disappeared after the Fast and Furious sequel until it resurfaced in fast five. So Slap Jack might have been an afterthought at the time.

Although his role was minor in 2 fast 2 furious, it would be nice to see him appear again in the final movies. As Ealy mentioned, it would be nice to see where Slap Jack’s life has progressed since the movie. Seeing Michael Ealy reunite with Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson would serve as an all-round good moment for fans of the sequel. It could also serve as a wonderful tribute to Paul Walker, as he shared countless scenes with Tej and Slap Jack. But Ludacris has kept quiet about the ending as he said fast and furious 10 “top secret.”

While Michael Ealy may not return for the final installments, Fast and Furious recently received a new addition when Gibson welcomed Jason Momoa to the Fast and Furious family. Momoa’s addition came on the heels of Vin Diesel making an emotional plea for his “little brother” The Rock to return. In response, The Rock discussed his departure from the franchise and his feud with Diesel. So Ealy might have a chance to resurface after all.

Of course, fans will have to wait until fast and furious 10 arrives on May 10, 2023, after an unexpected delay. In the meantime, check out our list of upcoming releases to see which movies might have been delayed.