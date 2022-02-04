Why do they call it Metaverse when they mean Metalife?

Cinema, which is always ahead of us when it comes to dreams and nightmares, has been doing box office for some time with more or less dystopian parallel worlds. Mythical is Matrix, more recent is Ready Player One and blockbuster to no avail was Total Challenge. Before the word ditto became fashionable, I saw “El Círculo”. I had no idea what was going on and the summary caught my attention, which talked about how a social network created a parallel and addictive world generating needs in a “snowball” mode.

It attracted me because the aesthetic was not futuristic but close; a technological company that is generous with its employees and demanding with its performance, all of them feverish producers of highly deep learning, and with the data, not the person -although it might seem so-, at the center of the corporate soul. Family, right? The movie, from 2017, passed without pain or glory, despite the fact that it had the bonus of seeing Tom Hanks play Machiavelli with the aesthetics of Steve Jobs. The circle was the symbol of life that the tape described: everything began and ended in it, like the wheel on which hamsters turn and turn.

Is Meta the Circle? I am not going to get into that garden if I quote both terms in capital letters, but I am going to do so by talking about them in lower case. There are many stars aligned for the metaverse to move from the clapperboard of movie action to the daily grind of everyday reality. Holograms have long been a well-used resource for advertising and marketing, very striking at events and yet to be exploited in the universe of learning. But a Japanese company has achieved the dream of every aspiring space crew or simple CSI: project interactive images in the air with 98% clarity. Can you imagine piloting your HR scorecard like Horatio Cane on CSI Miami? We can also order our own avatar and let him buy his wardrobe by walking around Genesis, the capital of Decentraland. What do you say if we move our facilities to that universe that cannot be stepped on but to which it can be passed? The boom of the metaverse is even real estate! And since it is not a real physical space, its possibilities are endless. That is where your opportunities and threats lie.

The metaverse arrives when a minimally visionary ethical and normative reflection on artificial intelligence and its impact on the economy, the world of work and life itself is not even remotely visible. Disruption is too big a suit for those who should bear that responsibility. And through those cracks slips the unstoppable curiosity of those who design, on the fly and at increasing speed, the pattern of our new world. Will it be in the shape of a circle?

