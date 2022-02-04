Why do the Kardashians’ names start with ‘K’?

The Kardashian clan is the most mediatic of the moment. All its members are well known in the world of entertainment for being famous stars of the reality show show, and anywhere they set trends. Keeping Up with the Kardashians is he reality show focused on the life of the Kardashian Jenner family, for which they have gained worldwide fame and recognition. Since it was released in 2007, the fortune of the businesswomen has increased to such an extent that they became one of the richest families in Hollywood.

Marriages, divorces and births are part of the Kardashian clan show. Many have wondered why all the names of the Kardashian sisters begin with ‘K’ including the mother’s?

Although it seems, the letter ‘K’ is not a coincidence for the names of the sisters. In fact, the tradition was not started by Kris Jenner, but rather comes from much earlier. It was her mother, Mary Jo Shannon, who started it, as she gave her daughters the names of Kristen (Kris) and Karen. The two sisters continued the practice.

The first to be born was Kourtney, then Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall, the last two, the result of her relationship with Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner. Kris has shown great business skills, which is why she ended up creating a ‘brand’ with the names of her daughters. Without imagining it, she ended up turning her life into a successful company.

According to America’s branding experts, many companies have their names beginning with ‘C’, but the ‘K’ is reserved only for new businesses on the rise, like the Kardashians.

But the tradition was only for women, as Kris’s only son, Robert, was named after his father.