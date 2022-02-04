Who wins the third Survival TODAY, Friday, February 4 at Exatlón All Star?

The tension in the athletes is breathed in the air of Exathlon All Star, the competition has put them to the test in each of the new circuits prepared for this colossal season, showing that despite having the title of legends, many athletes were not prepared to return to the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Within this first week the athletes have been adapting to the rhythm of Exathlon All Star, being the blue team who has taken the advantage once again in the new season, showing that the athletes of this team are quite sure of their performance in this edition.

For the red team to adjust again to the rhythm of Exathlon All Star It has been her biggest obstacle, since her rivals have the two most recent winners of the TV Azteca reality show, although for three-time champion Mati Álvarez, that does not seem to be an obstacle.

The duels for Survival They have been one of the most intense in this first week, and it is that unlike other seasons, in Exatlón All Star the duels will be mixed, so that no athlete has his place assured in the competition.

Who wins Survival?

Starting the week strong, it was the blue team who took the first Survival in addition to other victories such as the Fortress and the Medal, so the confidence among the athletes increased to the maximum, bringing out their most competitive side during the other circuits.

The red team will need to start concentrating more if they want to take advantage within the first few weeks of Exathlon All Star, since so far the fans point out that the red team has totally lost its spark, and they do not find a way to push themselves as a team.

Despite all the red team won the second Survival, so it will be a matter of strategy and concentration during this new opportunity, although everything indicates that it will be the blues who will win in this third duel for Survival, all due to their great effort as a team.

Having a well-marked advantage during this closing week, the blue team could destroy the reds these days, making it clear that now the power will be blue and that they will have to work hard to catch up.

Nothing is written within this new season of Exathlon All Star, so it will be tonight at 7:30 pm at Azteca UNO that we will see who will be the winner of the Survival.