Who is Madame Web, a character that Dakota Johnson could play in a new movie from the Spider-Man universe

Sony Pictures has long known that its ace up its sleeve is the spider man universewhich is why it has been developing various films and adaptations of the original comics, from those starring Tobey MaguireAndrew Garfield Y Tom Hollandas well as franchises of other characters such as “venom” with Tom Hardy, the imminent “Morbius”with Jared Leto and “Kraven the Hunter” with Aaron Taylor Johnson.

In this context, the company is working to bring to the big screen a new project starring and directed by women: the story of madam webpaper for which dakota johnson (“50 Shades of Grey”, “The Dark Daughter”) is the favorite candidate for the filmmaker’s film S J Clarksonwho already has experience in the Marvel superhero movies since she was a producer of the “Jessica Jones” series.

This information was released by the specialized media dead lineassuring that the actress is in talks to star in the film, which will have a script by matt sazama Y Burk Sharplessa duo that comes from working for Sony with “Morbius”.

madam webwhose secret identity is Cassandra Webb first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man (universe that Kraven also comes from) #210. She is a precognitive and clairvoyant mutant who first appeared to help Spider-Man find a kidnapping victim, and even came to know Spider-Man’s secret identity.

Dakota Johnson, chosen by Sony to be Madame Web in a new movie



However, she is usually depicted as an old woman connected to a life support system like a kind of spider web, she is even the grandmother of the fourth Spider-Woman, Charlotte Witter.

Even with these abilities, her character is one of the secondary characters in the story, so the project will seek to modify things a bit and thus bring her with drums and popcorn to the big screen.

Madame Web in “The Amazing Spider-Man”



It should be remembered that several rumors have been circulating for months about the Spider-Man franchises with Sony. On the one hand, a version guarantees that Tom Holland signed on to star in a new trilogy for the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, for its acronym in English and as the set of interconnected productions is known), which is not surprising, considering the development of his character and how central he will be to this era of post-Avengers heroes.

While on the other, there are those who say that the company is preparing a continuation for Andrew Garfield, who gave life to the Amazing Spider-Man in two Marc Webb films. And even, maybe bring back Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy?

At the moment, in addition to the aforementioned tapes, Marvel and Sony are preparing the premiere of “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”, a sequel to “Spider-Man: A New Universe”winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Film.