Who is Alba Baptista, the young actress who would have conquered Chris Evans

For a few days, the fans of Chris Evans They are on the lookout for any clue that allows them to confirm the rumored romance with the actress of a successful Netflix series.

The young woman who would have stolen the heart of former Captain America would be Alba Baptistathe renowned protagonist of the series Warrior Nun. According to the actor’s fans, a series of clues would have led them to conclude that they would be in a couple.

Apparently, the duo of actors would have coincided last year in Europewhile she was filming the second season of Warrior Nunand while he was filming The Gray Man, Netflix’s new action thriller with Ryan Gosling.

The indications would have come to light because the actor began to follow the Portuguese actress in 2020, and just last year, she would have returned the “follow” on Instagram, as well as Chris’ brother, Scott Evans. Later, possible evidence of a trip to Los Angeles by Alba would arrive at the end of 2021 where a photo would have been taken on Evans’ property. While recently a video of the actor emerged that would have been made at the Four Seasons in Lisbon, Portugal.

Who is Alba Baptista, the alleged girlfriend of Chris Evans?

Is 24 year old young actress She is from Lisbon, Portugal. Although she rose to worldwide fame in 2020 with Netflix’s Warrior Nun, the performer has a long career in her native country.

She made her acting debut at age 16 in the short Tomorrow is a New Day and in 2014 he starred in another feature film called Miami, for which she received the award for Best Actress at the Iberian Film Festival. That same year, she acted in the novel Forbidden Gardens in the role of Inês Correia.

From there he continued playing roles in Portuguese series, movies and soap operas. In 2019 she had a role in the movie Patrick, the first by director Gonçalo Waddington. This film premiered and was part of the official competition at the San Sebastián Film Festival.

The actress has an extensive career in Portugal

In 2020 he starred Warrior Nun, her first English-language production and the one that launched her to world fame. This is a Netflix original production based on the comic book Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn.

The fiction revolves around a 19-year-old girl who one day wakes up in the morgue with a new life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She thus discovers that she is part of an ancient order that is dedicated to fighting demons on Earth, as well as powerful forces from heaven and hell that seek to control her. The first season premiered in July 2020 and it is expected that the second delivery arrives in 2022.

Alba stars in the successful Warrior Nun

Another of his most notable roles was in the film Fatima along with Harvey Keitel, Sônia Braga, and Joana Ribeiro, under the direction of Marco Pontecorvo. It will soon be seen on film Mrs Harris Goes to Pariswhere he will share the screen with an outstanding cast that includes Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, and Rose Williams.

In addition to having established herself as an actress, Alba also stands out as a model. But that’s not all, the young woman also seems to have a innate ability for languagessince in addition to his mother tongue, which is Portuguese, he speaks English, Spanish, French and German fluently.



