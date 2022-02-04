image.png Jane Fonda, who had breast cancer in 2010.

Who are the celebrities who campaign after their diagnoses

Although on a date like this many important figures both from the field of sports, shows, among others, meet to raise awareness about this disease, some of them went through it.

Hugh Jackman: the actor who embodied the mythical character of Wolverine in the saga for almost two decades X Men is today the best-known spokesman for the Basal cell carcinomaa special type of skin cancer.

Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, but after treatment, the disease went into remission the following year. Since then she has been active in cancer prevention research and fundraising; she helped inaugurate the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center (Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center) in Melbourne, Australia.

jane fonda: The iconic American actress and activist had to face negative diagnoses more than once. The first for a breast cancer in 2010, and the second last year, when appearing at a press event with a bandage on his mouth, he had to explain to the audience that he had recently been operated on a cancerous growth on your upper lip.

Thanks to regular medical check-ups, the robert de niro prostate cancer was diagnosed early in 2003. In December of that year, the actor underwent surgery, an option for treatment common when the cancer has not spread beyond the prostate gland.

In Argentina, the recent case of Federico Ballwho when recovering, highlighted the importance of early detection and consulting a doctor for any symptoms regardless of age. In his case, he tells how he was surprised at the age of 30 by the same illness that his grandfather and his father had, and rescues the support of his family and friends to go through what he lived through.