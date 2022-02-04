Who are the 5 players that FIFA erased from its video game?

The latest update on the Mason Greenwood case is that he was released from jail today after spending a few nights in jail. He was released on bail of 75 thousand pounds sterling and the investigations for violence and abuse towards his partner continuein which everything is resolved said goodbye to FIFA.

His partner accused him of sexual assault and violence, Mason Greenwood was arrested that same Sunday and his life, as expected, fell apart in every way. At the moment he has lost contracts with brands, separated from his team and eliminated from video games.

Nike withdrew its sponsorship after his partner’s accusations were made known and he was separated from Manchester United until the investigation is completed and Mason Greenwood’s sentence is announced. And the video game FIFA removed it from its database.

The FIFA 22 video game takes the part of having an impeccable conduct very seriously (according to its statutes) in order to appear as an eligible playerso, after the accusations about Mason Greenwood were known, he was removed from the video game.

Mason Greenwood is not the first or last player that the FIFA video game decides to remove from its database and there are several issues for which he has decided to eliminate some players and here are some cases of other players who were eliminated from FIFA.

Mason Greenwood is not the only one, other cases of players eliminated from the FIFA video game

Marco Van Basten

They do not have to be active players in professional football, legends can also suffer a kind of ban from the FIFA 22 video game. Marco Van Basten learned it, well the stitch of using a Nazi phrase was thrown out, which cost him his place in the FIFA 20 edition. The legendary Dutch striker only lasted a while eliminated, then returned to the video game.

Roman Emerenko

A player who wasted his talent at CSKA Moscow and was eliminated from the video game after it was revealed that he tested positive for cocaine use. EA Sports, developer of the video game, removed it from the database while serving its sanction for doping.

Luis Suarez

So you can see that even elite professional soccer players are exempt from being eliminated from the FIFA video game. Everyone remembers the incident in which he bit Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup, because after learning of his sanction, he was eliminated from the game until he served it.

Gonzalo Fierro vs. EA Sports and FIFA

The Chilean did not appear in the 2016 edition of the video game, even when he had previously appeared in Flamengo and Colo Colo, but his absence is due to a legal mess. Before, EA Sports agreed with each player (now they do it by team) and as did not reach an agreement with the developers because he requested money for image use, it was that the video game did not have Gonzalo Fierro on his team.

Benjamin Mendy, a case unfortunately similar to that of Mason Greenwood

The most recent case of an eliminated player is that of the former Manchester City side. Benjamin Mendy is charged with rape and sexual assault, He has been in jail for a long time and like Mason Greenwood, he was eliminated from the video game database.