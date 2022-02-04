When love takes over the set

It has been repeated so many times that it could already be a subgenre of romantic comedy, entanglement film or intense love drama: the director who becomes an actress’s partner and turns her into his muse…with happy endings or passionate breakups.

The British Joe Wright, director of acclaimed films such as Atonement, Desire and Sin and Ana Karenina, knows it firsthand.

Indian sitarist Anoushka Shankar, stepsister of singer Norah Jones, shocked the media when she filed for divorce from Wright in 2017, citing adultery.

It is not known if the actress Hayley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) was the third in discord of a marriage that procreated two children, but what is confirmed is that, after announcing the end of the relationship, she was seen with Wright.

To underline it even more, the American Bennett uploaded a photograph kissing the director to her social networks.

After receiving a daughter in 2018, the new couple took an important step in their consolidation, and not because they passed through the altar: this year they will release their first film together; just to mention a few

AN INFINITE STORY ORSON WELLES AND RITA HAYWORTH

They were married between 1943 and 1947. In fact, their wedding took place during the running of the stage show “The Mercury Wonder Show for Service Men”, in which both collaborated. Welles directed her, and appeared with her on screen, in The Lady from Shanghai in ’47.

ROMAN POLANSKI AND EMMANUEL SEIGNER

The director is not a novice in these trots. He directed his late wife Sharon Tate in Rosemary’s Baby (1968). With Seigner, whom he married in 1989, he has collaborated on films such as Bitter Moon (1992), Venus in Fur (2013) and The Accused and the Spy (2019).

WOODY ALLEN AND MIA FARROW

Now they can’t even be seen in painting (he married her adoptive daughter), but they were a couple from 1980 to 1992, during which time they shot titles such as Sexual Comedy of a Summer Night (1982), The Purple Rose of the Cairo (1985) and Alice (1990).

ROBERTO ROSSELLINI AND INGRID BERGMAN

It was the scandal of its time. They were both married and he even had a lover. They started her affair on the set of Estromboli (1950) and she gave birth to her first child when she released the film. While they were married, they filmed titles like Europa ’51 (1952) and La Paura (1954).

ZHANG YIMOU AND GONG LI

Theirs has been one of the longest-running artistic collaborations in Eastern cinema. After Sorgo Rojo (1987), they became lovers, even though he was married. They shot seven more movies as they continued their adventure. There were no grudges: after finishing, they repeated on the set.

KENNETH BRANAGH AND EMMA THOMPSON

His matchmaker was the Fortunes of War series (1987). They were only married six years (1989-1995), but, on an artistic level, they made time count: he directing and she acting, they signed three films: Enrique V (1989), Los Amigos de Peter (1992) and Much Noise and Few Walnuts (1993).

TIM BURTON AND HELENA BONHAM CARTER

They seemed to be made for each other. Thirteen years as a couple (2001-2014), two children and seven feature films is the balance of their relationship. They fell in love on the set of Planet of the Apes (2001). It is impossible to think of the work of one without the other, and vice versa.

SAM MENDES AND KATE WINSLET

It is said that when he proposed to her, in 2001, to do theater together, she simply rejected him. But there was a spark. They were married between 2003 and 2011, during which time they shot only one film together: Only a Dream (2008) and had a son.

JOEL COEN AND FRANCES MCDORMAND

Spouses since 1984, they have just released The Tragedy of Macbeth, his first film without his brother Ethan’s dumbbell. She is his best collaborator, and it is not for less: she appeared on screen in his first film: Blood Simple (1984).

OTHER CASES

-John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

-Len Wiseman and Kate Beckinsale

-Paul W. S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich

-James Cameron and Linda Hamilton

-Darren Aronofsky and Rachel Weisz

-Sam Taylor Wood and Aaron Taylor-Johnson