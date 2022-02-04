WhatsApp “ghost mode”, how to activate it to hide your information

The “ghost mode” of WhatsApp or also known as “ghost mode” is a configuration of your personal data that can help hide certain personal information.

Is setting It consists of four options:

hide your Name hide your profile picture don’t show your condition And the last one connection time

How do you activate the “ghost mode” of WhatsApp?

hide your name

With this option, only the contacts you have registered on your phone will be able to know who you are. To activate it, follow these steps:

Tap the three dots at the top right of the app and select Settings .

. Click on the section where your “name” appears and there you can hide it by writing a phrase or a pseudonym, you can also put an emoji, or leave the space blank.

Hide profile picture, status and last connection with WhatsApp “ghost mode”

Select the three dots at the top right of the application and click on Settings .

. Select option Bill and after that of Privacy .

and after that of . In Privacy you will see the options of profile picture, condition Y last connection time.

You must select each one and give the option “nobody” or if you want to place that only certain people know it.

Only in the case of state the options are different and you can choose to see this information your contacts or only certain people.

Right in this same menu, you can also disable the option to read confirmationwhich are the “doves” that are displayed next to each message you send, and each of them indicates the following:

The message was sent correctly.

The message was successfully delivered to the recipient’s phone or linked devices.

The recipient read the message.

With the “ghost mode” of WhatsApp people you do not have registered will not be able to obtain your personal information, there are also other tricks to hide legends such as: “is writing”, which you achieve when you put the cell phone in airplane mode.