WhatsApp: Backup copies in the app will no longer be unlimited

Will WhatsApp charge for some features? Apparently the charm of the instant messaging application could come to an end, as one of its functions could no longer be free. Which? We tell you what we know.

According to reports in specialized media, as well as WABetaInfo, a portal specializing in WhatsApp news, the app would begin charging users to make unlimited backup copies of their chats, images, and files on Google Drive.

According to WABetaInfo in recent days some aspects of changes in backups were added.

For this reason, the app is allegedly working on modifying the backup process that will alert Android users when their Google Drive storage is about to fill up.

Since 2018, Google Drive offers WhatsApp users on Android unlimited storage. This measure is maintained today despite the fact that last year these storage plans cut their free limit to 15GB per personal account, including Google Photos, previously unlimited.

