WhatsApp audios and DNA samples

The Civil Police of the Brazilian state of Bahia identified this Tuesday the author of the homicide by strangulation of a Spanish teenager and who committed suicide a day after handing over genetic samples to the authorities who had him as the main suspect in the crime.

The Coordination of the Civil Police in the city of Eunápolis announced at a press conference that the investigations were concluded after identifying as the author of the murder and rape of the Spanish minor Nayra Gatti14 years old, to Renán Oliveira, 50 years old.

The teenager, who she was found strangled last decemberlived with his father -an Argentine gardener- and a 6-year-old sister in the Caraíva district, belonging to the tourist municipality of Porto Seguro and where the victim got to know the Mexican actress Giselle Itié, who intended to adopt the 2 girls .

The perpetrator committed suicide

According to the authorities, the Technical Police Department (DPT) confirmed that the genetic material found in the young woman’s body was fully compatible with the samples taken from Oliveirawho took his own life a day after being questioned by crime investigators.





Oliveira, before hanging himself, he sent an audio message to three friends in which he denied responsibility for the murder and accused another man of having committed the murder. The other man accused by the real author of the murder was arrested, but was later released due to lack of evidence.

Suspicion against Oliveira increased a few days after the murder and before the genetic samples were provided, when the individual tried to dispose of his belongings and was reported by neighbors.

Giselle Itié spoke about what happened

Itié, star of the Brazilian version of the telenovela of Colombian origin “Yo soy Betty, la fea” and the movie “Los mercenarios” (2010), alongside Sylvester Stallone, was blamed for the death of the minorwhich occurred during a power outage.

“They took a lot from me. Even realizing that this would be my destiny. What you said, your sister… What I asked for, I begged for, I fought and they kept quiet. I kept quiet because I believed in the others. I got pregnant, I lost focus and I feel very guilty“, Said the 39-year-old actress in a message of relief on social networks.

“Who knew Nayra, if you don’t feel guilty, then you don’t know anything about life. I know that guilt won’t get me anywhere. But I’m going to ask again, to fight for Nereida. Yes. And I’m never going to shut up again, a lot of me went with you. Will you forgive me?” she lamented.

The Mexican star came to ask for help from a non-governmental organization (NGO) that assisted the family to adopt the girls, but with her pregnancy and the pandemic, the actress returned to Rio de Janeiro and he started to keep in touch with them only through social networksalthough without desisting from adopting them.

After the crime and its repercussion, the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) asked the Justice for the temporary suspension of the “family power” (set of rights) of the father over the other minor, also Spanish.