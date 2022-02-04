WhatsApp already has reactions to messages and it is good news

After several months of comings and goings, we can finally confirm the arrival of the reactions to whatsapp. The change has not yet been made, but it is a matter of a few days before it arrives with an update. The whatsapp goal is to implement the reactions of Facebook and Messenger in the green messaging app. Beyond a copied idea, it is something quite useful for all users, since closing conversations can now be easier.

So are the reactions to WhatsApp messages

The idea of ​​reactions is simple: power mark a text message with an emoji, a voice memo, or an image that another user sends. It gives the user the possibility to indicate that they like a photo or a message without having to respond.

WhatsApp will allow react to each message with certain predefined emojis: surprise, heart, laugh, sad, etc. All users will be able to react to messages in groups and individual chats, both in Android as in IOS.

In addition, the sender of the message will be able to know which person has reacted with each emoji with a list that will be displayed when you click on the reactions. It also happens to be a good way to vote in groups of friends, for example.

Several screenshots of WABetaInfo already reveal that the feature is up and running and could be rolled out in a few days to users of WhatsAppAndroid and IOS.