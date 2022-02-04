what you should do if you are forced to pay it

At least in CDMX, establishments and restaurants cannot request a minimum consumption. And tips or gratuities are optional. Photo: Getty Images

There’s a lot reasons not to tip when you go to a restaurant: bad attention, the food is not what you expect, or the place does not meet your expectations. The real problem comes when they attribute the self-payment to your account, do you have to pay it? Here we tell you.

know your rights

At least in Mexico City it is very common to pay an amount, additional to the account, as a way of thanking for the service provided; the average rate goes from 10 to 15%. But, Although your experience has been good, it is not mandatory to leave a tip.

The Federal Consumer Protection Office (prophet) announces that tipping is voluntary. Therefore, no establishment can impose it, nor force consumers to pay it, even when the service is excellent.

Among other stipulations, establishments must specify the price of their products clearly and, preferably, be visible to customers (including taxes). Also, they must give you a proof of payment.

Establishments and restaurants cannot request a minimum consumption. If they bring you something that you did not order, it is understood that it is a courtesy of the place, and you are not obliged to pay.

In addition to knowing what to do with the tips, it is worth mentioning that services should be offered equally without taking into account gender, race or physical conditions; otherwise it is discrimination. (Photo by Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images)

What do I do if they charge me the tip?

The first step to clarify the charge for the service or tip is to discuss it with the waiter or manager of the place; let them know that you know your rights and their obligations as service providers. Unfortunately, chatting with staff is not always favorable for customers.

They won’t let you out of the place?

If the situation develops in a negative way and they threaten to not let you leave the place, stay calm. The Federal Consumer Protection Law, in its article 10, establishes that:

“It is forbidden for any supplier of goods or services to carry out actions that threaten the freedom or personal safety or integrity of consumers. under pretext of search or inquiry”

“[…] Suppliers may not apply coercive and unfair commercial methods or practices, nor abusive or imposed clauses or conditions in the supply of products or services. Likewise, they may not provide additional services to those originally contracted that have not been expressly requested or accepted, in writing or electronically, by the consumer.

We remind you to try to make the clarification respectful, without reaching negative, violent, or ill-intentioned extremes. Otherwise, you should immediately call a patrol or security personnel.

Complaint!

Having a similar experience, your responsibility as a citizen and consumer is to report. You can do it in the following ways:

Send an email to denunciasprofeco@profeco.gob.mx. Preferably, do it the same day of your consumption.

Write your complaint on Twitter tagging the official account (@profeco).

Send an inbox through Facebook on the ProfecoOfficial site.

Call the phones 55 5568 8722, 800 468 8722.

In any of the cases, you must have at hand the name or business name of the establishment and its address where you specify: street, number, neighborhood, zip code, mayor’s office and state.

