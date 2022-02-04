What unleashed Memo Ochoa’s annoyance with Oswaldo Sánchez and TUDN

At the end of Mexico vs. Panama, Guillermo Ochoa sent a reminder to the former El Tri soccer players who are now TUDN commentators (Video: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

Criticism of soccer players Mexican team have not stopped, the performance shown during the game of Mexico vs. Panama did not completely satisfy the fans and especially the sports analysts, who have taken on the task of exposing the deficiencies of the Tri.

This happened during the coverage of TUDN in which they argued the faults of the equipment. Oswaldo Sanchez, Rafael Marquez Y Moses Munoz shared their opinion of the performance of Gerardo Martino’s team. And throughout the qualifiers they have talked about the role the players have played on the pitch along with Martino’s strategy.

your statements they bothered Guillermo Ochoa, starting goalkeeper of the team Tricolor, and in an interview for the television station he justified the work they have done and sent a reminder to the sports analysts who at some point were his teammates.

Memo Ochoa faced the TUDN commentators (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Memo Ochoa faced the commentators of TUDN and launched a hint at Oswaldo Sánchez, Rafa and Moisés, who at some point in their sports career were summoned to the Tri and competed in different tournaments. Ochoa spoke before the microphones of the program line of 4 from TUDN of what it means to be in the Aztec team and the difficulties experienced in each tie.

He first began defending Gerardo Martino and stated that “the daddy He is the head of this group, he is the leader who is going to take us to Qatar from day one”

“You have to qualify in the tie; It seems that now it turns out that all the games are easy, that winning away is easy for everyone. things are not like that and The people who played in the National Team and who work with you know it, that sometimes they forget what they experienced here and also what happened here”, pointed out the American goalkeeper.

Oswaldo Sánchez stated that they are not “cheerleaders” of the Mexican team and that they are sports analysts (Instagram/@sanoswaldotd)

Immediately, Francisco Javier González asked them for their opinion on the comment of Memo which in evidence was addressed to the three former soccer players who made up the panel of the program. Oswaldo Sánchez was the one responded directly to the provocative goalkeeper of Coapa and made it clear that what they want to do is give their analysis of the game, more don’t support them as fans.

“We are here trying to be sports analysts, trying to give people a real analysis of what is happening; in that analysis you are going to have to say what is happening because we are not cheerleaders for the national team, we are analysts and we try to see the positive, but when things do not go well, we cannot cover the sun with a finger”

For his part the Kaiser, a member who recently joined the team of TUDN, too argued in favor of criticizing the Mexican National Team. He joked about the situation that he retired to be a sports commentator but expressed his position of talking about the mistakes of the players.

Rafa Márquez is a current TUDN commentator (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“I no longer have to be down there, one always tries to analyze, to be fair in what one says and it has been given that they have been wrong and we have commented on it”

While Moisés Muñoz explained that Ochoa’s response was given in a circumstance of pressure for getting the result, so your comment against TUDN it was a way to release the pressure they had throughout the week.

“A lot of those reactions are completely hot-headed and then when you cool down you can realize that it was not the best way to say it, or it was simply not the way things have to be said, ”he explained.

The issue grew on social networks and different fans supported Oswaldo Sánchez’s position and others attacked Martino again.

