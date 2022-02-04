What movies to watch this weekend on Apple TV +, Prime Video and HBO Max if you like strong emotions | Entertainment

It’s Friday and that means you should have time in the next few days to watch a movie like the ones we’re going to recommend, as long as you like intense stories.

At Computer Hoy we try to recommend movies and series every week so you know everything that you have at your fingertips on the different platforms. February is a particularly busy month when it comes to film news and we’re telling you about it from the start.

On this occasion we are going to recommend some films that are especially intense for different reasons, but are also very different in theme and can be find on several platforms: Apple TV +, HBO Max and Prime Video.

Anyway, you already know that there are many types of platforms at the moment and it will not be difficult for you to find something to watch on any of them.

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Apple TV+

Instead of the Coen brothers as a creative couple, this time it was only Joel Coen who was involved in the project as director. The adaptation of one of the best-known works of William Shakespeare was not at all easy, even less adapted to today’s public, but the result is highly commendable.

The story of Macbeth focuses on the Scottish lord who is convinced by some witches that he will become the future king of Scotland and Joel Coen uses black and white to create a feature film of great quality at all levels. With Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the main actors, now you have it on Apple TV +.

Evil – HBO Max

The name of James Wan is associated with horror movies and Evil is his latest installmenta film that is suitable for fans of The Warren File.

The story is set in a claustrophobic environment, starring a woman who continually suffers from visions of murders that he does not know to what extent they are reality or images created by his imagination. We will not reveal more, but the best thing is that you see it on HBO Max, already in the dark.

Final Horizon – Prime Video

We ended up with a horror story in space that It was filmed in 1997 and is still well remembered today by a good number of fans. to these movies. The film is based on the journey made by the ship called Final Horizon with the aim of discovering the limits of the universe.

The ship disappears with the entire crew for no known reason, and when they find it again, strange and very violent events begin to occur. This is a story that does not deceive and offers good moments for lovers of the genre. Now you have it available on Prime Video.