What is the best and worst scenario in the game against the United States?

A win against the United States and a combination of results would bring the Mexican National Team closer to Qatar 2022

Mexico beat Panama and got the seven points that he anticipated before the start of the FIFA date. With the victory, the Mexican National Team reached 21 units and confirmed its third place in the Concacaf Octagonal, so it is close to Qatar 2022.

With a penalty goal, which was by Raúl Jiménez, the Aztec team put distance over Panama and Costa Rica in order to move further and further away from the playoffs and qualify directly for the World Cup.

Mexico is very close to securing at least the playoff for Qatar 2022 imago7

Mexico can tie the playoff to the World Cup if it wins against the United States next March 23 at the Azteca Stadium. For this to happen, Costa Rica must also lose points against Canada at home on March 23 (draw or lose).

In the event of this scenario, Mexico would reach 24 units, securing second place in the Octagonal and the Ticos would be, in the event of drawing against the Canadians, at 17 units, and with six points to play, it would be impossible for them to reach the Mexican team. A victory for the Central Americans against the maple leaf team would at least postpone the playoffs for El Tri.

In turn, if ‘Tata’ Martino’s team stumbles against the Stars and Stripes at home, then Panama could get closer to one point again and the Ticos to two.

For its part, Canada is one step away from Qatar 2022 and to play its second World Cup in its entire history. His undefeated pace in the Octagonal has meant that the Americans are one win away from securing their place in the World Cup

The Canadian team reached 25 points after beating El Salvador 0-2 at home, without their star Alphonso Davies, and confirmed their first place in Concacaf. In addition, they have a difference of 14 goals in favor, since they add 19 goals in favor to five against.

The United States remained in second place. Although Tricolor’s victory meant reaching them in points, with 21, the goal difference has the Stars and Stripes team in that place.

The team led by Gregg Berhalter has a difference of nine goals, while the team of ‘Tata’ has a difference of six goals in favor, a situation that left the Aztec team third in the Octagonal.

In turn, Costa Rica squeezed the Panamanians with their victory against Jamaica. The Costa Rican team won 1-0 and reached 16 units, although it continues as fifth place in the Octagonal; however, it is just one unit behind Panama, which is 17 and fourth.

For its part, Jamaica signed its elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday night, since the defeat against the Costa Ricans at home left them without mathematical opportunities to fight for a place in the tournament that will take place at the end of the year.

It is worth mentioning that only the first three places in the Octagonal advance directly to the World Cup, while the fourth place goes to a playoff, which will be against a team from Oceania.