What is known about the murder of the Canadian who flew to London to meet her boyfriend

Canadian teenager Ashley Wadsworth was found dead in Essex (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook)

Her family says it was the first time Ashley Wadsworth had left Canada.

She posted photos online enjoying the sights of London (UK) with her boyfriend Jack Sepple, with their smiling faces and their arms around each other, making them look like a happy couple.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old from Vernon, British Columbia, was found stabbed to death in the apartment they shared in Essex, UK, and her boyfriend was charged with her murder.

Essex Police responded to 911 calls from neighbors reporting a disturbance at a block of flats in Chelmsford around 4pm local time.

Emergency services fought to save the 19-year-old’s life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police officers assured the public that they had made a “quick arrest” at the scene and that they did not believe there was any risk to the general public.

Wadsworth’s boyfriend, Jack Sepple, was arrested and charged with her murder.

The 23-year-old, originally from Chelmsford, appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Prosecutors said the couple – she from British Columbia, Canada, and he from Essex, UK – met online.

Wadsworth then flew to the UK as a “birthday present” to meet the Sepple on what his family said was “the trip of a lifetime”.

His Facebook page reveals that he moved to Essex on November 12.

Since then, he has posted several photos of the young couple smiling together during their walks around Essex and London.

In a post on January 11, wrote, “All the photos (more on the way) from my amazing trip to London with Jack and his parents for his birthday! So thankful for them.”

The couple was photographed smiling and posing together at many tourist spots, including Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London.

On January 30, just 48 hours before she was killed, Wadsworth changed her profile picture to a close-up of her and Sepple together.

The family asks for justice and receives tributes

Wadsworth’s family has called for “justice” as tributes follow one another on social media.

“My poor little sister, we will get justice done, baby, I love you very much, I miss you every day, your big sister loves you”, commented her sister Hailey Wadsworth in a post From Facebook.

Her great-aunt Tova Wadsworth described her as “a beautiful young woman full of love and kindness to everyone in her life.”

“This has been the trip of his life (…) None of this makes sense,” he said.

“His family is heartbroken and struggling to understand him.”

The teenager converted to the Church of Latter-day Saints at age 18 and was described as a “woman of great faith.”

A fellow church member, Daniel Seaman, stated: “She was in England to live with her boyfriend, she was excited to live abroad and always wanted to get out of the small-town life in Vernon.”

“She was kind and energetic, always jumping in with both feet at everything she did.”

“She was also a woman of great faith, and she came to find that faith when she was 18, but she immediately threw herself into sharing her faith with others and helping them live a better life.”

“She had even wanted to share her faith with her boyfriend a few weeks before her murder.”

