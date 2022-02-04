WELCOME, VIDALIA ABARCA! – Official Site of the Monterrey Soccer Club

The Mexican midfielder, Vidalia Abarca, became a new player for the Rayadas and will defend the albiazul shirt in the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament.

Vidalia, 20, comes to Monterrey after her outstanding participation in women’s college soccer in the United States, where she played for Los Amigos HS and the CSUSB Coyotes.

The midfielder played four times for Los Amigos, earning her a spot on the CSUSB Coyotes, where she participated in 34 games, scored 13 goals and gave 5 assists.

The unity of the team and the goals set each season is what convinced Vidalia to come to Rayadas.



“I always had the dream of playing as a professional. In networks it is seen that they are a very united team and I liked it a lot. They have just been champions and I would like to contribute to that in this tournament”, commented the new albiazul player.

Leaving everything on the field is what Abarca is committed to.

“On the pitch, in every match and every training session, I like to give 100 percent and make sure my teammates feel they can trust me and I trust them,” said the new Rayadas midfielder.



Abarca will seek to replicate the numbers obtained in collegiate soccer and collaborate in the search for the two-time Rayadas championship in the Liga BBVA MX Femenil.



​​Welcome to Rayadas, Vidalia!

| “Las Rayadas are the Champions and I would like to contribute with them, and that they trust me and I trust them.”, Vidalia Abarca#ArribaElMonterreypic.twitter.com/ur0O0WZacs – Rayadas (@Rayadas) February 4, 2022

DATA SHEET

Name: Vidalia Mariana Abarca Gonzalez

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: November 13, 2001

Age: 20 years

Place of birth: Iguala, Guerrero

Andres Jimenez