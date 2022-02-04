Wearing gray biker shorts, Camila Cabello works out and ends up doing a sensual perreo

Everything seems to indicate that Camila Hair plans to show off a toned figure for his return to music, and this has been shown in his recent publications of Instagram, which have been very well received by their fans. In a video in which she appears accompanied by her coach Jenna Willis, the singer performs exercises for her legs while wearing tight biker shorts gray and even does a sensual perreo at the end of his routine.

In another clip he posted on his account Instagram Camila was seen with a group of fitness doing a lively cardio routine, complementing your plan to get fit. The message he wrote was: “Guys, I wanted to incorporate some fun cardio into my exercises.”

After the end of his relationship with the singer Shawn Mendez, Camila Cabello has been very lively going out with her friends to have fun. In a karaoke bar he sang the theme of celine dion “It’s all coming back to me now”, sharing the video with his followers.

